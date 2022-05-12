FRNT FINANCIAL ANNOUCES LISTING ON THE FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - FRNT Financial Inc. (TSXV: FRNT) (FSE: XZ3) ("FRNT" or the "Company"); a next generation institutional capital markets platform offering various trading and advisory services within cryptocurrency, announces the listing of the Company's common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the trading symbol "XZ3". The Company's common shares are now cross listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) and the FSE.

Stéphane Ouellete, CEO and Co-Founder of FRNT Financial stated, "Our recent IPO in Canada sparked global interest, and we are excited to open the opportunity to European investors while increasing potential trading liquidity and market awareness for our Company."

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) is one of the world's largest international trading centers for securities. Operated by the Deutsche Boerse AG, FSE, is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges, and is responsible for approximately 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors.

About FRNT Financial Inc.

FRNT Financial is a next generation institutional capital markets platform offering various trading and advisory services within cryptocurrency and emerging asset classes. The Company intends to present a new set of opportunities targeted to permitted clients and institutional investors while maintaining a lean, technology-forward operation. FRNT is focused on delivering expertise and products to institutional clients that allow them to effectively access alternative cryptocurrency opportunities. The Company was founded in 2018 and is led by CEO Stéphane Ouellette, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.

https://www.frnt.io

For further information: Investor Relations: Jackie Kelly, [email protected], 416-301-2949