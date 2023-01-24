FRNT Completes Upgrade of U.S. Listing on the OTCQB Market

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - FRNT Financial Inc. (TSXV: FRNT) (OTCQB: FRFLF) (FSE: XZ3) ("FRNT" or the "Company"); an institutional capital markets and advisory platform focused on digital assets, announces that its common shares have been successfully upgraded from the OTC Pink to the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "FRFLF", effective at the open trading of January 19, 2023. FRNT continues to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FRNT" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "XZ3".

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group and is the leading marketplace of early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, undergo an annual company verification and management certification process, and meet a minimum bid price test. The OTCQB provides key benefits for investors with efficient market standards, transparency, and visibility of companies on the OTCQB market. Streamlined market standards enable Canadian companies to provide a strong baseline of transparency to inform and engage U.S. investors. To learn more, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

'We are very pleased to continue to expand the regions and currencies in which FRNT is listed, facilitating a greater diversification of its shareholder base.' Noted CEO and Co-Founder Stéphane Ouellette, 'Our business is global and we believe it's important we have an investor-base that reflects that.'

About FRNT Financial Inc.

FRNT Financial is an institutional capital markets and advisory platform focused on digital assets. FRNT, through a technology-forward and compliant operation, aims to bridge the worlds of traditional and web-based finance. Partnering with both financial institutions and crypto native firms, FRNT operates 5 synergistic business lines including deliverable trading services, institutional structured derivative products, merchant banking, advisory and consulting, and principal investments & trading. Co-founded in 2018 by CEO Stéphane Ouellette, FRNT is a global firm headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

