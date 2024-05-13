FRITO LAY CANADA RECALLS SUNCHIPS ® HARVEST CHEDDAR AND MUNCHIES ® ORIGINAL SNACK MIX OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION DUE TO POSSIBLE HEALTH RISK

PepsiCo Foods Canada

May 13, 2024, 22:47 ET

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Frito Lay Canada today announced that out of an abundance of caution it is voluntarily recalling SunChips Harvest Cheddar Flavour Multigrain Snacks and Munchies Original Snack Mix. This action is the direct result of a seasoning supplier's notification that an ingredient supplied to it by a third party was potentially contaminated with salmonella. Although no salmonella was found in the seasoning supplied to Frito Lay Canada, the company has decided to recall these products out of an abundance of caution.

Salmonella is a bacterium that can possibly cause diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. Most individuals recover without treatment. In some cases, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. The elderly, infants and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

Frito Lay Canada is working closely with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to ensure the recalled products are removed from the marketplace.

The recalled products listed below are sold throughout Canada. This recall ONLY APPLIES to the specific products and flavours below with the specified best before dates. No other flavours of SunChips are impacted.

Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed below and dispose of them.

IMPACTED PRODUCTS

Product
Description 

Size 

UPC 

"Guaranteed
Fresh"
Date

SunChips Harvest Cheddar

SunChips Mini
Harvest Cheddar
Snacks

SunChips
Cheddar de
campagne
Collations
multigrain

All
Sizes

060410040591

060410066232

060410001295

060410037249

060410003923

060410053942

060410053942

060410053119

2024 JL 16

thru
2024 AU 13

Munchies Original Snack Mix

Munchies
Original Snack
Mix

Munchies Super
mélange Original

All
Sizes

060410001806

060410003862

060410067826

060410054826

060410054628

060410039342

060410074817

2024 JL 16

thru
2024 AU 13

SunChips Harvest Cheddar or Munchies Original Snack Mix described above

that are included in the following Variety Packs

Frito-Lay Variety
Packs Cheesy
Mix

Produits assortis
Frito-Lay
Mélange au
fromage
Grignotines
aromatisées

448g

060410074817

 2024 JL 16

thru
2024 AU 13

SunChips
Harvest Cheddar
Multigrain Snacks

SunChips
Cheddar de
campagne
Collations
multigrain

32 Count

060410037256

2024 JL 16

thru
2024 AU 13

SunChips
Harvest Cheddar
Multigrain Snacks

SunChips
Cheddar de
campagne
Collations
multigrain

40 Count

060410222768

2024 JL 16

thru
2024 AU 13

Munchies
Original Snack
Mix

Munchies Super
mélange Original

40 Count

060410221228

2024 JL 16

thru
2024 AU 13

Consumers with any product noted above can contact Frito Lay Canada Consumer Relations (9 a.m.4:30 p.m. CDT, Mon.-Fri.) at 1-877-682-8071 or visit www.sunchipsrecall.ca for additional information or product reimbursement.

