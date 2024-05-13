FRITO LAY CANADA RECALLS SUNCHIPS ® HARVEST CHEDDAR AND MUNCHIES ® ORIGINAL SNACK MIX OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION DUE TO POSSIBLE HEALTH RISK
May 13, 2024, 22:47 ET
MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Frito Lay Canada today announced that out of an abundance of caution it is voluntarily recalling SunChips Harvest Cheddar Flavour Multigrain Snacks and Munchies Original Snack Mix. This action is the direct result of a seasoning supplier's notification that an ingredient supplied to it by a third party was potentially contaminated with salmonella. Although no salmonella was found in the seasoning supplied to Frito Lay Canada, the company has decided to recall these products out of an abundance of caution.
Salmonella is a bacterium that can possibly cause diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. Most individuals recover without treatment. In some cases, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. The elderly, infants and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.
Frito Lay Canada is working closely with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to ensure the recalled products are removed from the marketplace.
The recalled products listed below are sold throughout Canada. This recall ONLY APPLIES to the specific products and flavours below with the specified best before dates. No other flavours of SunChips are impacted.
Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed below and dispose of them.
IMPACTED PRODUCTS
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
"Guaranteed
|
SunChips Harvest Cheddar
|
SunChips Mini
SunChips
|
All
|
060410040591
060410066232
060410001295
060410037249
060410003923
060410053942
060410053942
060410053119
|
2024 JL 16
thru
|
Munchies Original Snack Mix
|
Munchies
Munchies Super
|
All
|
060410001806
060410003862
060410067826
060410054826
060410054628
060410039342
060410074817
|
2024 JL 16
thru
|
SunChips Harvest Cheddar or Munchies Original Snack Mix described above
that are included in the following Variety Packs
|
Frito-Lay Variety
Produits assortis
|
448g
|
060410074817
|
2024 JL 16
thru
|
SunChips
SunChips
|
32 Count
|
060410037256
|
2024 JL 16
thru
|
SunChips
SunChips
|
40 Count
|
060410222768
|
2024 JL 16
thru
|
Munchies
Munchies Super
|
40 Count
|
060410221228
|
2024 JL 16
thru
Consumers with any product noted above can contact Frito Lay Canada Consumer Relations (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CDT, Mon.-Fri.) at 1-877-682-8071 or visit www.sunchipsrecall.ca for additional information or product reimbursement.
SOURCE PepsiCo Foods Canada
For further information: Sophie Johnston, [email protected].
