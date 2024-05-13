FRITO LAY CANADA RECALLS SUNCHIPS ® HARVEST CHEDDAR AND MUNCHIES ® ORIGINAL SNACK MIX OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION DUE TO POSSIBLE HEALTH RISK

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Frito Lay Canada today announced that out of an abundance of caution it is voluntarily recalling SunChips Harvest Cheddar Flavour Multigrain Snacks and Munchies Original Snack Mix. This action is the direct result of a seasoning supplier's notification that an ingredient supplied to it by a third party was potentially contaminated with salmonella. Although no salmonella was found in the seasoning supplied to Frito Lay Canada, the company has decided to recall these products out of an abundance of caution.

Salmonella is a bacterium that can possibly cause diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. Most individuals recover without treatment. In some cases, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. The elderly, infants and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

Frito Lay Canada is working closely with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to ensure the recalled products are removed from the marketplace.

The recalled products listed below are sold throughout Canada. This recall ONLY APPLIES to the specific products and flavours below with the specified best before dates. No other flavours of SunChips are impacted.

Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed below and dispose of them.

IMPACTED PRODUCTS

Product

Description Size UPC "Guaranteed

Fresh"

Date SunChips Harvest Cheddar SunChips Mini

Harvest Cheddar

Snacks



SunChips

Cheddar de

campagne

Collations

multigrain All

Sizes 060410040591 060410066232 060410001295 060410037249 060410003923 060410053942 060410053942 060410053119 2024 JL 16 thru

2024 AU 13 Munchies Original Snack Mix Munchies

Original Snack

Mix



Munchies Super

mélange Original All

Sizes 060410001806 060410003862 060410067826 060410054826 060410054628 060410039342 060410074817 2024 JL 16 thru

2024 AU 13 SunChips Harvest Cheddar or Munchies Original Snack Mix described above that are included in the following Variety Packs Frito-Lay Variety

Packs Cheesy

Mix



Produits assortis

Frito-Lay

Mélange au

fromage

Grignotines

aromatisées 448g 060410074817 2024 JL 16 thru

2024 AU 13 SunChips

Harvest Cheddar

Multigrain Snacks



SunChips

Cheddar de

campagne

Collations

multigrain 32 Count 060410037256 2024 JL 16 thru

2024 AU 13 SunChips

Harvest Cheddar

Multigrain Snacks



SunChips

Cheddar de

campagne

Collations

multigrain 40 Count 060410222768 2024 JL 16 thru

2024 AU 13 Munchies

Original Snack

Mix



Munchies Super

mélange Original 40 Count 060410221228 2024 JL 16 thru

2024 AU 13

Consumers with any product noted above can contact Frito Lay Canada Consumer Relations (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CDT, Mon.-Fri.) at 1-877-682-8071 or visit www.sunchipsrecall.ca for additional information or product reimbursement.

