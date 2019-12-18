Frisky kittens, sneaky snakes, crime fighting and more - Aviva Canada shares most quirky and unusual claims from the last year

Just passing through: A customer's truck was stolen from a local hotel. He asked a friend to pick him up and called us while in the car. While sharing the details with us to start the claim, he spotted his stolen truck passing them on the highway. Our customer stayed on the phone with us while his friend called 911. The police arrested the driver and we arranged to have the vehicle inspected. The customer ultimately got his truck back undamaged.

Rising out of the ashes: A fire caused the loss of our customer's entire collection of 36 antique collector cars. Aviva paid out his claim, which included the value of the 36 cars and he's already started rebuilding his collection. But he also asked to keep all 36 of the burnt vehicles and told us he had plans to create a museum on his property.

Friendly neighbourhood dry waller: A drywall contractor showed up at a customer's house to make necessary repairs to their basement, but when he got downstairs, all of the walls had already been dry walled. As it turns out, a house up the street was being rebuilt and their tradesperson went to the wrong home by accident. Our contractor got the day off and the additional repairs to the basement are still ongoing.

Sneaky serpentine stowaway: A customer rented a vehicle in Mexico and got into a minor accident while leaving a parking lot. He pulled over to check the damages and when he checked under the hood he was surprised to find a large snake wrapped around the engine. Although the snake didn't cause any damage, we paid out the body damage and the customer went safely (sans snake) on his way.

Aviva Canada paid 99% of claims in 2018 and is the only insurance company in Canada to proactively share its claims payout rate on an annual basis. 99% of claims means that in 2018, Aviva Canada paid 256,367 customer claims worth more than $2.7 bn*. This is equivalent to one claim paid every two seconds or $5,137 going to customers every minute across our auto and home businesses.

About Aviva Canada

Aviva Canada is one of the leading property and casualty insurance groups in the country, providing home, automobile, leisure & lifestyle and business insurance to 2.8 million customers. A subsidiary of UK-based Aviva plc, Aviva Canada has more than 4,000 employees focused on creating a bright and sustainable future for their customers and our communities.

For more information, visit aviva.ca or Aviva Canada's blog, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

____________ *Data calculated by dividing all paid and rejected claims by the total number of claims received between January 1 and December 31, 2018. The figure includes home and auto insurance claims.

