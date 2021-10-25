TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - FRIENDS, formerly Friends of Canadian Broadcasting, is launching a new national ad campaign directed at getting Canadians involved in the movement to stand up for Canadian voices on air and online. The ad features cameo appearances by actor Yannick Bisson (Murdoch Mysteries), rock singer Bif Naked, and comedian Vance Banzo (TallBoyz) and the voice of improv legend Colin Mochrie. The ads begin airing this week in Cineplex theatres across the country as well as on television and online.

"Join Your FRIENDS" Ad

"We at FRIENDS are very excited to share these ads with Canadians," said Raymonde Lavoie, Chair of the Board of Directors for FRIENDS. "There are hundreds of thousands of people from coast to coast to coast who believe that Canadian content is worth standing up for," she added. "We want them to know that they have many FRIENDS who feel the same."

Fresh off an impactful campaign during the recent federal election, FRIENDS is once again focused on working to ensure that Ottawa lives up to commitments to reigning in Big Tech platforms like Facebook and Netflix, as well as restoring and improving funding to CBC/Radio-Canada.

"In this age of digital disruption and cultural turmoil, we need all our artists, journalists and storytellers to thrive," said Lavoie. "Ottawa can't afford to keep Canadians waiting any longer and FRIENDS will continue to remind them of that."

Produced by Canadian agency After Hours under creative directors Simon Rogers & Liam Johnston. Directed by Taso Alexander for Skin & Bones Film Company.

About FRIENDS:

FRIENDS is a people-powered movement that stands up for Canadian voices, in public broadcasting, news media and culture. A strong CBC, fearless journalism, and our shared story make us who we are. But if our stories disappear, so do we. That's why FRIENDS conducts leading-edge policy and opinion research on issues affecting Canadian culture and media, and works tirelessly so that Ottawa understands that millions of Canadians demand our government restores our public broadcaster, defends Canadian journalism, and supports great Canadian stories on air and online. FRIENDS is not affiliated with or funded by CBC/Radio-Canada or any other media outlet, industry group or political party.

