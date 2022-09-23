Cabinet's decision sends clear message that the CBC plays a unique and essential role in Canadian storytelling and that its licence conditions should reflect that.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - FRIENDS applauds Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez and the Government of Canada for referring the CBC licence renewal decision back to the CRTC for reconsideration. The CRTC will now be required to re-evaluate its June 22 decision which removed baseline expenditure requirements for the provision of local news and diverse entertainment content on all of CBC's platforms.

"FRIENDS and our supporters thank the federal government for listening to the thousands of Canadians who raised their voices in defence of Canadian news and storytelling", said FRIENDS Executive Director, Marla Boltman. "The Liberals promised Canadians they would strengthen the CBC and this decision represents an important step in that direction."

The decision follows the petitions and letters to government from a range of stakeholder groups including the Canadian Media Producers Association, l'Association québécoise de la production médiatique, the Canadian Media Guild and the Forum for Research and Policy in Communications. These stakeholders any many more raised concerns about the removal of key licensing conditions aimed at protecting our culture and our stories.

"By referring this decision back, the federal government is sending a clear message to the CRTC that the CBC plays a unique and essential role in Canadian storytelling and its licence conditions should reflect that," added Boltman. "The government's continued commitment to Canadian stories comes at a critical time for Canadian news and culture and we look forward to the CRTC reinforcing that commitment through its implementation of Bill C-11 and Bill C-18 once passed."

FRIENDS is a people-powered movement that stands up for Canadian voices, in public broadcasting, news media and culture. A strong CBC, fearless journalism, and our shared story make us who we are. But if our stories disappear, so do we. That's why FRIENDS conducts leading-edge policy and opinion research on issues affecting Canadian culture and media, and works tirelessly so that Ottawa understands that millions of Canadians demand our government restores our public broadcaster, defends Canadian journalism, and supports great Canadian stories on air and online. FRIENDS is not affiliated with or funded by CBC/Radio-Canada or any other media outlet, industry group or political party.

