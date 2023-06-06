Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar welcomes the summer season with hydrating Juice Refreshers and new menu features

VAUGHAN, ON, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar kicks off the summer season with the launch of their new seasonal menu. Available now in restaurants and online, the plant-based menu is bursting with crisp and craveable flavours including a hydrating twist on their fresh juices.

Introducing Juice Refreshers, made-for-you freshly pressed juices served over ice for a perfectly chilled summer drink. Juice Refreshers feature two unique combinations to love, Watermelon Crush and Grape Goddess, juiced with 100% whole fruits and vegetables.

"This summer, we wanted to create a menu bursting with the season's freshest ingredients, and to let the produce shine. We focused on making it feel light, refreshing and highly flavourful. Our summer menu creations are made in-house from nutritious ingredients that will always love you back." says Ruth Tal, Founder.

The brand is also excited to introduce a new take on two fan favourites. The Tropical Thai Salad is a nod to the beloved Tangled Thai Salad, made with an array of fruits and vegetables like sweet grilled pineapple and a new house-made Peanut Lime Dressing. For those who love their famous Radiant Caesar dressing, the Broccoli Caesar Wrap is a fresh way to enjoy it. And new to the menu, the plant-based Watermelon Ceviche is a twist on the traditional dish and unique to Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar.

The summer menu is now available on the Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar app and inside restaurants and on patios across the GTA, and soon at their new Oakville location opening on Lakeshore Road later in June.

Visit the Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar website for more details on the summer menu.

About Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar

Since 1999, Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar has been a Toronto staple for crave-worthy, plant-based food and drinks. What started as a juice bar by our founder Ruth Tal has turned into a restaurant company that branches across the Greater Toronto Area, capturing the hearts of people who want to eat with freshness in mind. Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar's vision is to make wellness more accessible and enjoyable to Canadians by serving modern, house-made dishes and juices using the freshest plant-based ingredients that nourish the body, mind, soul, and planet. For more information, visit freshkitchens.ca or follow us on instagram @freshrestaurants

