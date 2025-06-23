TORONTO, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ - As a long-time ally of the 2SLGBTQ+ community since opening our doors in 1999, we're doubling down on our Pride support this year. On Monday, June 23rd, Fresh Kitchen and Juice Bar is offering all-day Happy Hour pricing! That's $5 smoothies, $6 wine + beer, $8 eats, and more - available ALL DAY at all Fresh locations.

In addition to all day Happy Hour deals, we're donating $1 from every Rainbowberry Smoothie sold in June to The 519, a Toronto-based organization supporting the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar Supports Pride with Fundraising and an ALL DAY Happy Hour Deals Kick Off Event on Monday June 23rd! (CNW Group/Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar)

"At a time when some brands are pulling out of Pride, we're proud to show up louder," said Ruth Tal, Founder of Fresh. "Our values haven't changed - and our support won't either."

Join us in celebrating Pride with joy, flavour and purpose. Follow @freshrestaurants for more.

About Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar:

Fresh has been a trailblazer in Toronto's plant-based dining scene since 1991. Founded by Ruth Tal as a humble juice bar on Queen West, we've grown into a beloved restaurant brand, known for delivering innovative, fresh, and nourishing plant-based meals. With 7 locations across the Greater Toronto Area, Fresh continues to inspire those who want to eat with freshness in mind. Visit us at https://www.freshkitchens.ca.

