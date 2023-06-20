Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar Expands its Presence with a New Location in Oakville

New Two-Story Plant-Powered Oasis in Oakville is the ninth location for Fresh in Ontario

TORONTO, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar is excited to announce the grand opening of its ninth location in Oakville on June 20. The ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by members of the Downtown Oakville BIA, Ruth Tal, the founder of Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar, and Rob Burton, the Mayor of Oakville, at their new location on 215 Lakeshore Road E.

Since 1999, Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar has been on a mission to serve craveable, modern house-made food and drinks using the freshest plant-based ingredients that nourish the body, mind and soul. Now, with its newest location, Fresh is further expanding its promise to make health and wellness more accessible, delicious and enjoyable to Canadians, providing the community with a haven where flavor, nutrition, and ambiance converge.

"It has been my lifelong dream to have a juice and plant-forward spot on every corner - opening this new Oakville location is a significant step towards realizing that dream," says Ruth Tal, founder of Fresh. "My motive has always been to inspire people through the food and the juice that we create. I hope that this new space will serve as an engaging community hub for Oakville residents."

Situated in a charming heritage building, the new Oakville location embodies a blend of nostalgia and contemporary aesthetics. The space has been thoughtfully renovated to retain its original character and authenticity, while showcasing the classic Fresh decor that guests have come to love, including hanging greenery, vibrant patterns, chill beats, and ample seating. The restaurant boasts a total of 74 seats, with 54 available indoors and an additional 20 seats spread across two inviting patios.

At the heart of the new location is the bright and open juice bar, offering a vibrant selection of freshly made juices crafted from 100% fruits and vegetables. Towards the back, guests will find the bustling kitchen, where the culinary team works their magic creating craveable and innovative dishes layered with veggies, grains and protein as well as house-made sauces and dressings.

With a keen focus on convenience, the Oakville location features a grab-and-go section at the front of the space with cold-pressed juices, drinks and signature sauces in addition to a distinct area at the back entrance designed to optimize the takeout and delivery experience. This dedicated space ensures a seamless experience for guests on the go, who can also order through the Fresh app or website with plenty of customizations available.

Join us every day from 11AM to 10PM or on weekends for brunch from 10AM to 3PM (Saturdays, Sundays, and holiday Mondays). Reservations are now open.

Since 1999, Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar has been a Toronto staple for crave-worthy, plant-based food and drinks. What started as a juice bar by our founder Ruth Tal has turned into a restaurant company that branches across the Greater Toronto Area, capturing the hearts of people who want to eat with freshness in mind. Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar's vision is to make wellness more accessible and enjoyable to Canadians by serving modern, house-made dishes and juices using the freshest plant-based ingredients that nourish the body, mind, soul, and planet. For more information, visit freshkitchens.ca or follow us on instagram @freshrestaurants

