Fresh Express launches three new salad kit flavors in Canada.

As a result of the pandemic, consumers have scaled back on restaurant or out-of-home dining and most meals are now prepared and enjoyed at home, driving increased demand for meal solutions that are flavorful, nutritious and easy to prepare. With the introduction of these new recipes in Canada, Fresh Express is providing consumers with more variety than ever before and furthering its commitment to offering products that are consistently, deliciously, fresh.

"Research with the Fresh Express consumer panel indicated that there was a high level of interest for salad kits with fan-favorite flavor profiles, including Caesar and Italian," said Fabian Pereira, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at Fresh Express. "Our new offerings enhance those beloved recipes with premium ingredients like dried pineapple or herbed seasoned croutons and fresh, crisp lettuce and vegetables to make it easy for consumers to create at-home versions of the salads they love."

The new Fresh Express Salad Kits offer three ways to enjoy a chef-crafted and nutritious meal with minimal prep time:

Twisted Caesar Classic Caesar: Cracked pepper, herbed seasoned croutons, grated Parmesan cheese and a creamy Parmesan Caesar dressing top crisp iceberg and green leaf lettuce, taking the traditional Caesar salad to a new, even-more-delicious level.

Cracked pepper, herbed seasoned croutons, grated Parmesan cheese and a creamy Parmesan Caesar dressing top crisp iceberg and green leaf lettuce, taking the traditional Caesar salad to a new, even-more-delicious level. Twisted Caesar Asian Caesar: Asian-inspired flavors like sweet pineapple, ginger and black sesame seeds elevate this iceberg and green leaf lettuce salad, which is finished off with wonton strips, grated Parmesan cheese and a creamy Asian Caesar dressing.

Asian-inspired flavors like sweet pineapple, ginger and black sesame seeds elevate this iceberg and green leaf lettuce salad, which is finished off with wonton strips, grated Parmesan cheese and a creamy Asian Caesar dressing. Italian Balsamic: Fresh iceberg and green leaf lettuce, radicchio tossed with a White Balsamic Vinaigrette, focaccia croutons and an Italian three-cheese blend.

Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Classic Caesar and Twisted Caesar Asian Caesar Chopped Kits and Italian Balsamic Salad Kits are available now in the refrigerated produce department at Canadian retailers nationwide, including Walmart, IGA, Save-On-Foods, Longo's and Calgary Co-op.

About Fresh Express®

Fresh Express® is the brand leader in Value Added Salads and is dedicated to providing consumers with healthy, convenient ready-to-eat salads, leafy greens, vegetables and fruits. With the invention of its special Keep Crisp® bag in the 1980s, Fresh Express pioneered the retail packaged salad category and was the first to make them available to grocery stores nationwide. Today, Fresh Express fresh salads come in more than 150 different varieties offering exciting new flavors and convenient new ways to meet the daily dietary requirements for both conventional and organic fresh produce. More than 20 million consumers each week enjoy healthy, convenient ready-to-eat Fresh Express salads, spinach and vegetables. For more information, visit www.FreshExpress.com.

SOURCE Fresh Express

For further information: Raina Danna, [email protected], http://www.FreshExpress.com

Related Links

http://www.FreshExpress.com

