Fresenius Kabi Canada's ELONOX® & ELONOX® HP (enoxaparin sodium) - Biosimilars to Lovenox® are Now Available on every Provincial Formulary across Canada.

"Our company's purpose is 'caring for life' and this announcement is the latest example of Fresenius Kabi providing meaningful and affordable medications to Canadian patients," said Martin Willner, CEO, Fresenius Kabi Canada. "As a partner to the Canadian health care system, we are known for our high-quality standards and manufacturing capabilities. Now for ELONOX we have invested in comprehensive programs that will make the use of our product seamless for patients and assist physicians in delivering care."

The Health Canada authorization of ELONOX, was based on the evidence submitted to Health Canada including analytical, and clinical data in healthy volunteers and patients. Indications have been granted on the basis of similarity between the biosimilar and the reference biologic drug.

KabiCare, Fresenius Kabi Canada's patient support program, provides patients with information, tools, and support to help them during their treatment. KabiCare is a program tailored to patients and health care providers, offering financial assistance, patient materials, reimbursement navigation, dedicated case managers, delivery options, as well as customized services to complement individual clinic processes.

"Fresenius Kabi Canada's focus on patients means KabiCare will provide the same type and number of patient support services all ELONOX patients have received from the bio originator, plus new services such as reimbursement navigation and a dedicated team of case managers that patients can call," said Lee Fulford, Product Manager for ELONOX Fresenius Kabi Canada. "With KabiCare, at any point in the patient experience, KabiCare case managers are there to help provide support."

About ELONOX

Health Canada has authorized ELONOX (enoxaparin sodium) for the treatment of:

prophylaxis of thromboembolic disorders (deep vein thrombosis) in patients undergoing orthopedic surgery of hip or knee. In addition, Elonox is indicated in hospital or after hospital discharge for long-term prevention of venous thromboembolic diseases following hip replacement surgery. high risk abdominal, gynecological, or urological surgeries colorectal surgeries

The prophylaxis of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in medical patients who are at moderate risk of DVT and who are bedridden due to moderate to severe acute cardiac insufficiency (NYHA Class III or IV heart failure), acute respiratory failure revealing or complicating chronic respiratory insufficiency not requiring ventilatory support and acute respiratory infections (excluding septic shock), who require short-term prophylaxis of deep vein thrombosis.

The prevention of thrombus formation in the extra-corporeal circulation during hemodialysis

The treatment of deep vein thrombosis, with or without pulmonary embolism.

The treatment of unstable angina or non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, concurrently with ASA.

Treatment of acute ST-segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI), including patients to be managed medically or with subsequent Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI).i

Currently, ELONOX is listed on every Provincial Formulary. It is available in the following pre-filled syringe dosages: 30 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg, 100 mg, 120 mg HP and 150 mg HP.

For more information on ELONOX®, please visit https://www.fresenius-kabi.com/en-ca/products/elonox-elonox-hp-pre-filled-syringe

About Fresenius Kabi Canada

Bringing more than 100 years of global experience and more than 30 years operating in Canada, Fresenius Kabi is a long-term partner to Canadian health care. It is committed to upholding the same quality standards in developing and producing biosimilars as originator biologics, while supporting the unique needs of Canadian patients, practitioners, and the health care system.

Fresenius Kabi has grown to be a leading supplier of IV generic drugs in Canada. Its product portfolio also includes IV compounding pharmacies, infusion therapies and parenteral nutrition products as well as the devices for administering these products.

Fresenius Kabi believes health care should never be "one size fits all." That's why the company is taking a thoughtful approach to addressing the unique needs of Canadian patients, practitioners and the health care system as a whole. As a partner to the system, Fresenius Kabi works closely with health care professionals, payers and patients, to develop value-added services that improve patient care.

With its corporate philosophy of "caring for life", the company is committed to putting essential medicines and technologies in the hands of people who help patients and finding the best answers to the challenges they face.

For more information, please visit https://www.fresenius-kabi.com/en-ca/

ELONOX® Product Monograph. October 26, 2022

Lovenox® is a registered trademark of Sanofi

SOURCE Fresenius Kabi Canada Inc.

For further information: Contact for press releases: Matt Kuhn, Fresenius Kabi, [email protected], 1-847-220-3033