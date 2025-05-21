Fresenius Kabi's tocilizumab biosimilar Tyenne ® is the first and only tocilizumab biosimilar to be launched in Canada and is now commercially available for both subcutaneous and intravenous formulations

TORONTO, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Fresenius Kabi Canada announces that its tocilizumab biosimilar Tyenne® referencing Actemra®** (tocilizumab) is now commercially available in Canada. Tyenne® is the first and only tocilizumab biosimilar currently available in the country. This milestone comes just after the launch of Idacio® (adalimumab) Citrate-free formulation.

Tyenne® is indicated for the treatment of several inflammatory and immune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis (RA), giant cell arteritis (GCA), polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (pJIA), and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (sJIA), cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and for the treatment of COVID-19. Fresenius Kabi, an operating company of Fresenius, is striving to expand its strong biopharma portfolio. This expansion is a substantial cornerstone of #FutureFresenius.

"We are proud that we are the first company to introduce an affordable alternative tocilizumab treatment option for Canadian healthcare providers and patients dealing with inflammatory and immune diseases," mentioned Abhi Bhoite, Senior Director and Head of Commercial, Fresenius Kabi Biopharma, Canada.

Tyenne® provides Canadians with a cost-effective alternative to higher-priced biologic drugs, helping to ensure that healthcare in Canada is accessible and affordable for all patients.

Darius Panaligan, Senior Vice President Commercials EU & RoW, Fresenius Kabi Biopharma, said: "The approval of Tyenne® in Canada enhances our growth trajectory, enabling us to consistently expand our biopharma portfolio of state-of-the-art medicines."

Tyenne® offers patients and healthcare providers a flexible range of user-friendly subcutaneous (prefilled syringe and autoinjector) and intravenous (vials) administration.

Fresenius Kabi provides support to Canadian patients prescribed Tyenne® through its patient support program (PSP), KabiCare®. KabiCare® offers tailored support to its patients with a full range of services that include injection training, reimbursement assistance, a dedicated single point of contact, bloodwork coordination and lifestyle assessments. With KabiCare®, patients receive ongoing support, education and guidance throughout their biosimilar treatment journey and assistance in accessing their medicine.

About Tyenne®

Tyenne® (tocilizumab), is a biosimilar to the reference biologic drug Actemra®, a prescription medicine belonging to Interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor blocker class. Tocilizumab is a biological therapy approved for use in the treatment of various inflammatory and immune mediated conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, giant cell arteritis, polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, cytokine release syndrome (CRS) as well as for the treatment of COVID-19.

* Tyenne® (tocilizumab) is a registered trademark of Fresenius Kabi Deutschland GmbH in selected countries.

** Actemra® is a registered trademark of Chugai Seiyaku Kabushiki Kaisha Corp., a member of the Roche Group.

As a global healthcare company, Fresenius Kabi is Committed to Life. The company's products, technologies, and services are used for the therapy and care of critically and chronically ill patients. With more than 41,000 employees and present in over 100 countries, Fresenius Kabi's expansive product portfolio focuses on providing access to high-quality and lifesaving medicines and technologies.

In Biopharma, Fresenius Kabi offers cutting-edge biosimilars for autoimmune diseases and oncology. With leading market positions in Clinical Nutrition, a broad portfolio of enteral and parenteral products makes a distinct difference in patients' nutritional status – notably as only corporation offering both product groups. In MedTech, the company provides vital infusion pumps, cell and gene therapy devices, disposables, and more.

Fresenius Kabi is the global leader in supplying blood collection bags and devices, supporting blood banks and healthcare facilities worldwide. The company's I.V. Generics and Fluids for infusion therapy help save millions of lives every year, in emergency medicine, surgery, oncology, and intensive care.

Fresenius Kabi takes a holistic approach to healthcare and uniquely combines experience, expertise, innovation, and dedication – making a difference in the lives of 450 million patients annually. In line with the #FutureFresenius strategy, the company is developing, producing, and selling new products and technologies and aspires to expand its position as a leading global provider of therapies, improve patient care, generate sustainable value for stakeholders – shaping the future of healthcare.

Fresenius Kabi is an operating company of the Fresenius Group, founded in 1912, along with Helios and Quirónsalud. As ONE team, the companies in the Fresenius Group are committed to providing lifesaving and life-changing healthcare solutions on a global scale.

For more information, please visit www.fresenius-kabi.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g., changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of clinical trials, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. Fresenius Kabi does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release. Management Board: Pierluigi Antonelli (Chairman), Marc Crouton, Andreas Duenkel, Dr. Christian Hauer,

Dr. Marc-Alexander Mahl, Dr. Sang-Jin Pak

Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Wolfgang Kirsch

Registered Office: Bad Homburg, Germany

Commercial Register: Amtsgericht Bad Homburg - HRB 11654

