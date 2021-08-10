A limited-edition t-shirt designed by Quebec native turns a ketchup stain into local pride

LONDON, ON, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - To honour the summer season, French's® Ketchup has launched its "Wear Your Local Pride" movement, in collaboration with Quebec Visual Artist, Antoine Tava, in which ketchup stains become a symbol of pride for all things local. The movement is embodied in an official, limited-edition t-shirt that lets Canadians showcase their love of all things local. During the final weeks of summer and popular grilling season, French's is celebrating the pride of being made locally, like French's Ketchup, made with 100 per cent Canadian tomatoes, also blended and bottled in Canada.

The first 300 ketchup-loving Canadians to visit Frenchs.ca/Local and share how they'll wear their pride this summer – whether at barbeques, picnics, or around a campfire – will receive a complimentary t-shirt, shipped to arrive in time to celebrate peak grilling season.

"There is no doubt that Canadians coast-to-coast share our enthusiasm for local heritage and passion for food and flavour, especially when it comes to grilling, barbeques, and spending time outdoors. But the idea of getting ketchup on your shirt is – most of the time – mortifying. This summer, it's a sign of food well enjoyed, especially if it's French's Ketchup," says David Holman, Group Marketing Manager for French's. "It's not summer without French's. In 2021, we're excited to help Canadians show local support and wear their pride directly on their sleeve – well, in this case, shirt."

The limited-edition "Wear Your Local Pride" t-shirt, designed by Antoine Tava, is a colourful ketchup badge of honour that can be embraced by Canadians everywhere. Inspired by a ketchup stain using French's Ketchup to spell the word 'local' on a hotdog, it represents hometowns, homegrown food, and what makes the summer season special; the people, memorable meals, and support for one another.

"Together with French's, we wanted to create a memorable design that would combine the essence of French's Ketchup, summertime grilling and our love of local," says Antoine Tava, artist. "Food, much like art, is a universal language that reaches across borders and I am excited to lend my signature drip style to this one-of-a-kind statement piece that I hope anyone would be proud to wear."

Torontonian dancer and content creator, Donte Colley, will debut the "Wear Your Local Pride" t-shirt on Instagram today to celebrate the summer grilling season. The perfect spokesperson for the movement, Donte embodies confidence, joy, and honour in himself and supporting local farmers and producers.

"I'm excited to collaborate with French's on the "Wear Your Local Pride" movement to celebrate communities across Canada," said Donte Colley. "We want to inspire Canadians to be 100 per cent authentically themselves. Let's celebrate summer and get out and grill, wearing our ketchup stains with pride."

As part of highlighting the beauty of local, French's has supported communities across the nation through Food Banks Canada since 2015. This contribution impacts more than 4,700 Food Banks and agencies from coast to coast, continuing with "Wear Your Local Pride."

This summer, French's is encouraging Canadians to create memories with great food and flavour, especially if it includes French's Ketchup and the occasional ketchup stain. To take part in the "Wear Your Local Pride" movement, visit Frenchs.ca/Local and share how you'll be wearing your local pride. Follow along in the fun by checking out French's on Instagram and Facebook using #FrenchsKetchup.

About French's®

French's was first introduced to the hotdog – and the public – at the World's Fair in 1904. It was love at first bite. Through the years, French's has become a Canadian staple from the ballpark to the backyard to the holiday table. French's family of products include Tomato Ketchup, Classic Yellow Mustard, Worcestershire Sauce, Fried Onion Crunchy Toppers, and more.

French's is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. As a Fortune 500 company with over $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories, McCormick is a global leader in flavour. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavour. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavour where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About the Contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open August 10, 2021 to September 6, 2021 ET to legal residents of Canada who have reached the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence. 350 t-shirt prizes available (approx. value $21.99), 50 in Quebec, and the remainder outside of Quebec. Chances of winning depend on time of entry and number of eligible entries received. Internet access required.

