MONTRÉAL, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - French bee, the first French airline specializing in long-haul flights accessible to all, announced today that it will make its official entry into Quebec on April 30, 2025. The Dubreuil Group subsidiary is delighted to offer Quebec travellers a direct, affordable link between Montreal-Trudeau International Airport and Paris-Orly.

A successful growth strategy

The arrival of this new route is part of a growth strategy aimed at strengthening the company's presence in North America. After developing its network in the United States, with routes to San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York and Miami, the company is now expanding its offer in Canada to meet the growing demand from North American customers for long-haul travel at competitive fares. This expansion is a major asset for Quebec, supporting the local economy, tourism and trade.

Cutting-edge technology and respect for the environment

Flights will be operated with a fleet of Airbus A350s, renowned for reducing fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions by 25% compared with previous generations. Thanks to their innovative design and use of lightweight materials, these aircraft combine performance and respect for the environment, meeting the expectations of travellers concerned about their ecological footprint.

The company that adapts to its passengers

French bee will operate four weekly flights between the two cities, using one of its latest-generation aircraft. From July 4 to August 31, 2025, a fifth flight will be added to meet increased demand during the summer period, and to enable Quebecers to discover Paris. Return fares will start from $449, offering an attractive option for exploring this popular destination. The direct flight will take around 7 hours 30 minutes, allowing passengers to reach the French capital in comfort.

To guarantee a tailor-made experience, customers can personalize their trip by choosing from a wide range of options, such as checked baggage, sports equipment, seats with a view or with more leg room, private cabins, priority boarding, meals or travel kits. In all, more than a million combinations are possible to suit everyone's preferences.

"With the opening of this new Montreal destination, French bee continues to expand its international network, increasing its number of long-haul destinations from 6 to 7 in response to high demand for business and leisure travel throughout the year. This new route will enable French bee to strengthen its local partnerships and facilitate exchanges between Canada and France. The introduction of the Airbus A350 reflects our commitment to offering an environmentally-friendly experience, while meeting travellers' expectations in terms of comfort and accessibility. We look forward to welcoming Quebec passengers as early as April 30, 2025." - Gregory Jamet, Executive Vice President RMPP at French bee.

About French bee

French bee is the first French airline specializing in long-haul flights at affordable fares. Founded in 2016, it is a subsidiary of the Dubreuil Group and stands out for its innovative model that makes travel to far-flung destinations more affordable, without compromising on quality of service. With a modern fleet of 6 latest-generation Airbus A350s, French bee serves iconic destinations such as Reunion island, Tahiti, San Francisco, Miami, Los Angeles and New York. Thanks to its model, French bee offers services tailored to the needs of its passengers, while maintaining ultra-competitive fares. Its mission is to democratize long-haul travel by combining operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, while reducing its carbon footprint with some of the most environmentally efficient aircraft available.

About Dubreuil Group

Present in 7 business units, the Dubreuil Group employs around 6,500 people and achieved consolidated sales of 3.16 billion euros in 2023. Over the period, sales broke down as follows: Distribution - Automotive (37% of sales), Public Works Equipment (10%), Agricultural Machinery (10%), Energy (7%), Heavy Goods Vehicles (1.75%) – Hospitality (0.25%) and Air Transport (34%). www.groupedubreuil.com

