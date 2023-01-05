Freestyle Ski World Cup: a first evening competition in Canada

SAINT-CÔME, QC, Jan. 5, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Since October 2022, the new administration of the Val Saint-Côme ski resort, is working intensely at making the resort thrive. It is with great pleasure that the team inaugurates the Alex Bilodeau world cup ski slope. This will become the first evening freestyle ski competition slope in Canada and the third in the world after Finland and the United States.

In the last few months, 45 lighted poles were installed by helicopter on the edge of the slope to offer a unique experience. Let's remember that Val Saint-Côme will host the next World Cup event in mogul skiing in single and dual moguls on the evening of January 27 and 28, 2023. During this event, the best freestyle skiers of the world will try to win the fourth of six events on the circuit.

This project represents an investment of more than $300,000. It was made possible by the new owners of the Val Saint-Côme Ski Resort, Freestyle Canada and the VSC Freestyle Centre of Excellence. Technilight Éclairage au del, Les entreprises électriques Angers, CBC Électrique and Passport Hélico are also proud sponsors who have contributed by investing more than $150,000 in sponsorships, material, and expertise, in addition to having carried out all the work brilliantly.

A New Momentum

This milestone is only the beginning. The new owners are already working on several projects to develop the mountain's economic and tourism potential and to make it a top-of-mind outdoor destination for families and nature lovers, all year long. To achieve this, Lyscor Investments and its partners are already working on some major projects: a mountain bike course as well as several other major projects that will be unveiled in the coming months.

Quotes

"We are proud to offer a slope of the highest quality to the freestyle skiing elite. These investments will allow Val Saint-Côme to continue to develop internationally renowned athletes like Gabriel Dufresne and to help our local skiers to reach their full potential. The January 27 and 28 event will be spectacular and will greatly contribute to the reputation of the mountain both in the region and internationally. This is a first step in our development plan for the mountain. Our objective is simple: that Lanaudière and all of Quebec be proud of its mountain."

- François Gagnon, President of Lyscor Investments and CEO of Val Saint-Côme Tourist Resort

"What a great accomplishment to see this slope opened today! It is a great achievement because this lighted slope will allow us to continue and maximize the development of the region's athletes. It is very important to us that skiers have all the tools at their disposal to help them reach their goals. With this announcement, we are reiterating our support for skiers like Gabriel Dufresne, a great inspiration for the region."

- Carole Véronneau-Gagné, President of the Val Saint-Côme Freestyle Ski Centre of Excellence

"We are extremely pleased with the investments made by the new owners of the resort and the support of the Lanaudière region in the development of sports in Val St-Côme. The lighting of the slope allows us to hold a world cup at night and to stand out on the international scene. An evening event brings a unique atmosphere and will charm the international teams.

The World Cup is an excellent window of visibility for the sport system in general and a golden opportunity to promote the various programs. Beyond the event's visibility, these facilities offer the possibility for national, provincial and regional team athletes to train at night and allow the center of excellence to offer a better experience to teams who come to train and participate in other competitions on the same slope, including a stage of the NorAm Cup and the Canadian Championships."

- Charles-Antoine Morache, Director of Events, Freestyle Canada

