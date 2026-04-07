A Political Crisis of Confidence

One of the most significant findings of this report is the sharp decline in trust toward policymakers. Today, 75% of Canadian freelancers report not being satisfied with the level of political support they receive, a notable increase from 65% the previous year.



"The data is clear: the main obstacle to the development of independent work is not a lack of talent, but a lack of infrastructure. When 60% of independent professionals cite uncertainty as their primary challenge, it indicates that the market needs better support. -- Simon Gravel, CEO of freelance.ca"



Economic Paradox: Rising Rates, Falling Satisfaction

The financial portrait of Canadian freelancers is nuanced; with hourly rates increasing, but financial satisfaction declining.

Rate Trends : Hourly rates have increased by 31% over the last four years, now at an average of $63/hour.

Declining Satisfaction : The number of freelancers satisfied with their financial situation fell by 11% compared to last year, with only 25% now reporting overall satisfaction.

Market Stagnation : After strong growth between 2023 and 2024, the number of available projects on the market is down, leading to a more pessimistic five-year outlook among professionals. In fact, 24% of them expect the situation to worsen.

AI and the End of Office Work: The New Standards

Despite economic headwinds, Canadian freelancers are leading the way in workplace flexibility and technological adoption.

The End of On-site Work : Remote work has become the standard. On-site work has plummeted from 11% to just 4%, while 73% of freelancers now work entirely remotely.

AI Integration : Daily use of artificial intelligence has surged from 39% to 54% in just one year. For these professionals, AI is no longer a competitive edge but a baseline competence.

About the Study

The "How Freelancers Work in Canada 2026" study is based on platform data and survey responses from 403 independent workers. The respondent pool is highly experienced, with 64% having more than 10 years of professional experience, primarily across the IT, administration, and marketing industries.

About freelance.ca

freelance.ca is a leading Canadian platform connecting independent professionals with companies seeking flexible talent. Part of the freelance.group network, which supports over 1,000,000 self-employed workers worldwide, freelance.ca is dedicated to fostering the growth of the independent economy in Canada.

The deeper analysis of the freelance.ca freelancer study is available online. Click here to see more.

SOURCE freelance.ca

Media Contact: Simon Gravel, CEO of freelance.ca, [email protected]