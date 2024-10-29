Freed brings luxury hotel living to Blue Mountain Village with its newest residential development project, Residences at Blue Mountain, furnished by RH.

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Freed Hotels & Resorts is thrilled to unveil the highly anticipated Freed Blue Mountain, a master-designed development set to redefine luxury hotel living in the Blue Mountain Village. To launch this extraordinary project, Freed proudly introduce the Residences at Blue Mountain, debuting on November 16th.

Freed Hotels & Resorts Unveils Newest Residential Development in Blue Mountain Village (CNW Group/Freed Developments)

Nestled in the heart of the Village just steps away from the ski hill, these residences offer an exquisite selection of meticulously crafted suites ranging in size from 350 to 1,350 square feet. Each suite features high-quality finishes and thoughtfully designed layouts furnished by RH, ensuring a seamless blend of elegance and comfort.

Residents will also enjoy an array of premium amenities designed to elevate their lifestyle, including a stunning rooftop pool overlooking the village and ski hill, a spacious fitness centre, multi-purpose rooms for various activities, ski/snowboard lockers, and underground parking. Additionally, the main floor will feature over 18,000 sq. ft. of vibrant new commercial and retail space, bringing a dynamic shopping and dining experience right to your doorstep.

"At Freed Blue Mountain, we've crafted a haven where contemporary design harmonizes with nature's beauty." said Peter Freed, Founder and CEO of Freed, "Our goal is to offer a lifestyle beyond the everyday, inviting you to experience unmatched luxury against the stunning Blue Mountains. We're thrilled to bring this unique offering to this prime Ontario ski location."

The architectural design of Residences at Blue Mountain is crafted by the renowned B+H Architects, who have created a modern, yet timeless structure, that complements the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape. The interiors, designed by DesignAgency, reflect a sophisticated blend of style and comfort, ensuring that every detail within the 196 units speaks to a refined sense of luxury.

"This development is set to redefine luxury hotel living in the Blue Mountain area and marks a significant milestone in the continued success of Freed Hotels & Resorts." said Corey Shepherd, president of Freed. The unveiling of Freed Blue Mountain caps a year of major achievements for the company, including the launch of Freed Golf and the revitalization of our resort portfolio, featuring Muskoka Bay, Horseshoe, and Deerhurst resorts. These milestones underscore Freed's position as a leader in the luxury real estate and hospitality industry, setting new standards of excellence and innovation.

The Residences at Blue Mountain is set to go on sale November 16, 2024. For more information, visit: https://freedbluemountain.ca/

About Freed Developments For approximately 30 years, Freed has been a transformative force in Toronto's real estate landscape, specializing in luxurious modern condominium developments, F&B ventures, hotels and resorts, and commercial spaces. Founded by Peter Freed, the company's unique approach integrates vertical and horizontal strategies, aligning developments with effective construction, marketing, sales, and management strategies. This approach amplifies the brand, engages with communities, provides best-in-class service, and creates investment opportunities.

About B+H Architects B+H Architects is a global, award-winning consulting and design solutions firm founded on a 70-year legacy of creating bold and inspiring spaces for people. B+H leverages the core visualization and integration skills of an architecture and design practice to understand and articulate complex data into transformative solutions across a spectrum of sectors and services.

About DesignAgency DesignAgency is an award-winning international design studio with 25 years of experience in interior design, architectural and landscape concepting, strategic branding, and visual communications. With studios in Toronto, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Barcelona, DesignAgency has a global reputation for creating exceptional environments and brands. Collaboration is a pillar of the studio's practice and one of its greatest strengths. DesignAgency's talented designers are driven by curiosity, international perspectives, and a desire to innovate. With expertise across hospitality, residential, and commercial sectors, the team works closely with clients and local and international artists, craftspeople, and suppliers to realize extraordinary experiences that build success for clients.

