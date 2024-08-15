Freed Golf is launched with its $200M Triple Crown Golf Club Portfolio

Freed Golf unveils its exclusive membership program, offering unparalleled access to its prestigious multi-property resort portfolio, with former Toronto Maple Leaf Darcy Tucker joining as Brand Ambassador, bringing his passion and commitment to excellence to this exciting new venture.

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Nearly two decades after creating the award-winning and highly revered Muskoka Bay Club — now recognized as one of the world's top golf courses — Freed continued its legacy of excellence by acquiring the prestigious Deerhurst Highlands and The Valley Club at Horseshoe. With these iconic properties under its banner, Freed is now unveiling its exclusive private resort course portfolio, featuring a premier multi-property Membership Program. The membership program will offer guests exclusive benefits and privileges across properties, including unlimited golf rounds, priority tee times, access to special events, and discounts on accommodations and dining.

The establishment of Freed Golf's $200 million triple crown golf club portfolio is set across 2000 acres of Ontario's most picturesque landscapes and complemented by world-class amenities and programming. Freed Golf aims to redefine membership experiences in Ontario, offering unparalleled opportunities for golf enthusiasts.

"We are thrilled to introduce Freed Golf as the ultimate membership program in Ontario" said Peter Freed, Founder & CEO of Freed Corp. "From the upcoming Muskoka Skybar, opening in summer 2025, to a new modern clubhouse planned at Deerhurst, and the restoration of The Valley Club at Horseshoe to its full 18-hole glory, we are dedicated to delivering excellence at every turn."

In conjunction with the launch of this incredible offering, Freed Golf proudly announces former Toronto Maple Leaf, Darcy Tucker, as its Brand Ambassador. Known for his passion and commitment to excellence, Tucker will play a pivotal role in embodying the values and spirit of Freed Golf, working with the brand to highlight the offerings of the properties and encourage families, couples, and individuals across the country to experience the unique combination of tranquility, leisure, and recreation each destination offers. Tucker is the newest addition to be announced, joining the team which already includes Canadian Olympic Gold Medalist Dara Howell.

"I'm honoured to join the Freed team as an ambassador for their brand. Their commitment to providing guests with premium hospitality and resorts is unparalleled, all while showcasing their deep passion for a world-class golf experience", says Tucker. "As an avid player myself, I'm excited to help inspire and connect golfers around the world, sharing the beauty of the game at some of the best courses in the world."

As the largest owner operator of hotel and resort communities in Canada, Corey Shepherd, President of Freed Corp. adds "The launch of the Freed Golf Membership program represents a new era for the Freed portfolio, truly bringing it together as one and offering our members exclusive access to world-class golfing, amenities and unparalleled benefits. This initiative underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering superior experiences and setting new standards in luxury and recreation. We look forward to welcoming our members and guests to experience the enhanced offerings at our premier resorts".

To celebrate these milestones, Freed Golf is hosting special events on August 22nd at Muskoka Bay Club and August 29th at Deerhurst. These events will offer current and prospective members a firsthand look at the unparalleled benefits of a Freed Golf membership.

For more information about Freed Golf and its membership opportunities, or to register for the upcoming events, visit https://freedgolf.com/.

About Freed Hotels & Resorts:

No matter the season, no matter the reason, Freed Hotels & Resorts have one mission: to create memories for every guest who stays with us. We achieve this with our best-in-class, detail-oriented service at our growing portfolio of properties throughout Ontario. Building on decades of experience in the tourism and development industries, the Freed team is proud to be the stewards of historic hospitality icons, including Muskoka Bay Resort, Deerhurst Resort and Horseshoe Resort, as well as groundbreaking projects set to show off Ontario in ways you've never seen before.

SOURCE Freed Developments

For media inquiries, please contact: NKPR, Account Director, Kalinka Madej, [email protected]; Account Manager, Elise Magliocchetti, [email protected]