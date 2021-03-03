OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The Perley Rideau Centre of Excellence in Frailty-Informed Care is launching a series of free webinars designed to showcase important research and innovation in the care of older adults living with frailty.

The one-hour monthly webinars will feature some of Canada's leading experts on frailty and will cover a range of topics of interest to clinicians, researchers, students, administrators, caregivers/family members of older adults living with frailty.

Presented in partnership with the University of Ottawa's LIFE Research Institute, the inaugural webinar entitled: 'The Future Is Now: Innovative Living Environments for Older Adults with Cognitive Impairment' will be presented by Philippe Voyer, RN, PhD, a professor in the Faculty of Nursing Sciences at Laval University in Quebec City.

Dr. Voyer's presentation will feature Alzheimer's villages and Greenhouse projects that are designed to stimulate culture change in homes for older adults with cognitive impairment. Webinar participants will learn about the underlying principles of the most innovative special housing units and the research data that support them. A new residence recently created in Quebec City will be explored.

This first webinar takes place on March 10th at 10:00 a.m. EDT. For more information and to register click here.

Quote

"Our goal is to educate people and engage them in important discussions about the care of older adults living with frailty. This webinar series is an easy-to-access opportunity to share knowledge, best practices and latest innovations in care." Dr. Annie Robitaille, Ph.D.

Research Chair, Perley Rideau Centre of Excellence in Frailty-Informed Care.

Notes to Editors:

Perley Rideau's Centre of Excellence in Frailty Informed Care is dedicated to using applied research to advance the care of older adults living with frailty. Find out more by clicking here.

