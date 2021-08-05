Fredericton residents and businesses to benefit from improved public infrastructure

FREDERICTON, NB, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and the City of Fredericton. Investments in New Brunswick's infrastructure during this extraordinary time provide an opportunity to create jobs, economic growth, and make our communities more sustainable and resilient.

Today, Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton; and Her Worship Kate Rogers, Mayor of Fredericton, announced joint funding for 16 projects to improve public infrastructure in Fredericton.

These investments will support upgrades to active transportation infrastructure that will increase transportation options for residents. Other improvements to arenas, an indoor pool and outdoor sport courts will also support active lifestyles for residents. Finally, upgraded city buildings and infrastructure will ensure Fredericton residents can continue to benefit from the modern and reliable services they need.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $2.3 million toward these projects through COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The City of Fredericton is contributing more than $588,000.

Quotes

"While we invest in new roads and buildings in our province, it's also important that we maintain our public buildings to provide healthy spaces for employees and residents. Proactive investments such as this one will extend the lifespan of the buildings and provide employment for residents in New Brunswick."

Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton

"On behalf of the City of Fredericton, I extend my thanks to the Government of Canada for the funding received under the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream. Continuing with our model of fiscal resiliency, this funding allowed us to execute on our planned annual capital improvements in the areas of recreation and tourism, active transportation and mobility, as well as needed renovations and repairs to City facilities. Without this funding our 2021, COVID capital program would have looked very different".

Mayor Kate Rogers, City of Fredericton

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

The Government of Canada has invested more than $574 million in 330 infrastructure projects across New Brunswick under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in 330 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in plan. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

Related product

Fredericton residents and businesses to benefit from improved public infrastructure

Project Information:

Project Title Project Description Federal Funding Municipal Funding 104th Regiment Foot Bridge This project replaces all wooden decking to ensure extended usage of the footbridge for many years to come. $280,000 $70,000 Active Transportation Implementation Construction segments to fill key gaps in Fredericton's active transportation infrastructure, opening up opportunities for increased mobility. $200,000 $50,000 Arena Ice Plants - Fredericton Rebuilding two compressors (one at York and one at Lady Beaverbrook Rink) and conduct a complete a scan of refrigeration piping at Willie O'Ree rink. $72,000 $18,000 Boyce Farmers Market Retrofits Retrofits including the installation of 5 plexiglass barriers to ensure physical distancing while patrons are eating, as well as the installation of a large plexiglass barrier in front of a window and garage door to reflect the recommendations from the Dept. Of Health and keep patrons safe. $2,852 $713 City Parking Garage Repairs - Fredericton Repairing the East End parking garage and the Frederick Square parking garage to prevent corrosion and reduce weather damage. This project will improve the structural stability, and extend the life of the facility. $120,000 $30,000 Drinking Water Conversion - Fredericton Safety retrofits for refillable water fountains, including the conversion of existing drinking water fountains to refillable bottle stations as part of a COVID-19 mitigation strategy. $40,000 $10,000 Fredericton - Emerald Ash Borer Treating Ash trees to delay spread of invasive species (Emerald Ash Borer), as well as the replacement of tree infrastructure to mitigate future damage by an invasive species. This project will maintaining the Ash tree canopy cover to help reduce storm water runoff, and provide shade and cooling; an essential defense against climate change and excess rainwater. $40,000 $10,000 Fredericton - Pedestrian and Trail Crossing Add safety features, such as signs and safety markings, at key crossings and intersections across the city, including the Fulton Avenue Trail Crossing, and Maple Street and Forest Hill Road. $60,000 $15,000 Fredericton Indoor Pool Cutting in a new access into the pool mechanical room to remove and install the new HVAC unit, replace the blower component and install new controls. $60,000 $15,000 Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure - Fredericton Converting existing sports courts into Pickle Ball courts at Nasis Middle School in Fredericton. $120,000 $30,000 Outdoor Sport Court and Field New - Fredericton Development of new outdoor volleyball courts surrounding the Scotiabank/Willie O'Ree Place. $240,000 $60,000 Outdoor Sport Court and Field Renewal - Fredericton Converting an older baseball field (Marysville back field) to a new Bantam level field, including field reconstruction to accommodate Bantam requirements, as well as adding lighting, fencing, bleachers and dugouts. $340,000 $85,000 Police Station Renovations - Fredericton Renovating the infill to enclose the front lobby of the station to improve safety, privacy, and to create more usable floor space. Work will include floors, walls, finishes, HVAC, and sprinklers. $220,000 $55,000 Sidewalk and Subdivision Connection Extensions Building sidewalk and subdivision connections to provide year round access to pedestrian facilities and active transportation infrastructure. $200,000 $50,000 Transportation Safety Improvements Six transportation infrastructure projects across the city to make incremental improvements to the transportation system and to increase safety and reliability. $240,000 $60,000 Various Roofing Repairs - Fredericton Roofing and re-capping of various buildings identified in a Spring inspection, including City Hall. It will prolong the life of building roofs and reduce the need for full replacement. $120,000 $30,000

