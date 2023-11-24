Fred Victor invites everyone to "Picture a Toronto Where Everyone Has a Home" this Giving Tuesday

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Fred Victor is kicking off its annual holiday campaign, Picture a Toronto Where Everyone Has a Home , this Giving Tuesday to raise awareness and essential funds to support people experiencing homelessness in Toronto. The holidays are a particularly difficult time for people without a home. Faced with freezing temperatures, rising food prices and the challenges of finding a safe place to sleep, the idea of holiday celebrations are a painful reminder of what they don't have.

Fred Victor is a registered charity that serves over 3,000 people every day. Its mission is to improve the health, income and housing stability of people experiencing poverty and homelessness. Fred Victor is committed to providing long-term sustainable solutions to homelessness and help people rebuild their lives.

Due to the affordable housing crisis and mounting economic pressures, two in 10 Canadians (22%) expect to use or are already using charitable services within the next six months to meet basic necessities ( Canadahelps, 2023 Giving Report) .

"Our goal to raise $500,000 by December 31 is our most ambitious target to date," says Marie MacCormack, VP of Philanthropy, Fred Victor. "The need is greater than ever; our shelters are over capacity every night, and the need for food far exceeds what we can provide, but please don't get overwhelmed and give up. It's thanks to thousands of caring people who step up and offer support that organizations like Fred Victor can help people rebuild their lives."

Fred Victor is asking citizens of the GTA to "Picture a Toronto Where Everyone Has a Home" and ring-in the season of giving at these two campaign launch events:

Yonge Eglinton Centre, (Centre Court) - Tuesday November 28 from 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

The Distillery Winter Village, on Gristmill Lane - Tuesday November 28 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

At each launch event there will be a campaign display where people will be invited to scan a QR code or visit www.helprebuildlives.ca , to make a donation to Fred Victor. Those who make a donation of $10 or more can have their photo taken and posted on a photo board at the installation along with their answer to the question, "What home means to you". They will also leave with a holiday keepsake photo.

The photo board represents Torontonians recognizing the importance of having a home and uniting to help create a city where everyone has a safe place to live. Plus, in collaboration with pro bono partners OUTFRONT Media and DIVE Billboards and Yonge Eglinton Centre, donors will have a chance to see their name in lights as they are thanked on digital billboards at Yonge Eglinton Centre and across the city, showcasing their support to create a Toronto where everyone has a home.

"The Distillery Winter Village is extremely proud to partner with Fred Victor as one of our three charitable partners this season," says Rik Ocvirk, Vice President of The Distillery Restaurants Corp. and Director of Experiences and Events, The Distillery Historic District. "In addition to donating profits from the ticket sales of our opening night on November 16, we're encouraging people to donate to our partner charities when they purchase tickets to The Distillery Winter Village online. We hope Torontonians come out and support Fred Victor's fundraising activation on Gristmill Lane."

About Fred Victor

Fred Victor has served communities in need in Toronto for 128 years. Fred Victor has grown from a single mission at Queen and Jarvis to a multi-service organization with 22 locations across Toronto. In addition to affordable housing, transitional housing, and emergency shelters, Fred Victor provides a constellation of supports to help people secure and maintain a safe place to live. Learn more about Fred Victor at www.fredvictor.org

About Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Since then, it has grown into a global movement that inspires millions of people around the world to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

