Fred Victor Launches "Homeless for the Holidays" Campaign on Giving Tuesday to Support People Experiencing Homelessness in Toronto

Fred Victor's Homeless for the Holidays campaign aims to make the stark reality of homelessness impossible to ignore. Through striking visuals of holiday-decorated tents, Fred Victor is bringing attention to the harsh conditions faced by people without shelter during the holidays. This powerful imagery seeks to remind us all of the humanity behind the crisis and the need for collective action.

The urgency of this campaign has never been greater. Toronto's emergency shelters are currently operating at 98% capacity, with over 12,200 individuals seeking refuge each night—a staggering 14% increase from last year. As temperatures drop, hundreds are turned away nightly due to overcrowded shelters, leaving them vulnerable with nowhere to go.

"Winter is an especially difficult time for those without a home. The urgency of this crisis is magnified during the holidays, and this campaign is an opportunity for the community to come together and make a tangible difference," said Keith Hambly, CEO of Fred Victor. Every donation, no matter how small, helps us rebuild lives and work towards a future where everyone has a home. And this year, each donation will have twice the impact, thanks to our matching gift challenge".

Fred Victor relies on the generosity of donors during the giving season, with almost 70% of its annual donations raised in the final months of the year. "However, this year has presented unique challenges, including a decrease in overall giving and complications due to the current postal strike, which has impacted traditional outreach efforts, said Judy White, VP of Philanthropy & Communications at Fred Victor. Despite these obstacles, Fred Victor remains committed to raising funds for its programs that provide lifesaving services including affordable housing, shelter, and long-term support for the most vulnerable members of our community,"

To kick off Giving Tuesday and celebrate the spirit of generosity, Fred Victor is hosting two special events at Yonge Eglinton Centre, 2300 Yonge Street, Toronto:

Tuesday, Dec 3rd , 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec 3rd , 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

At both events, a campaign display will be set up, where attendees can scan a QR code or go to www.fredvictor.org to donate. Attendees will also have an opportunity to make a holiday card and write a holiday message that will be inserted into Fred Victor's winter care kits and distributed to vulnerable people in the community. Kind messages can provide much-needed comfort and support during the holidays.

Additionally, Fred Victor, in collaboration with pro bono partners OUTEDGE Media, DIVE Billboards, and Yonge Eglinton Centre, will recognize donors by displaying their names on digital billboards across Toronto, thanking them for their generosity and commitment to building a city where everyone has a safe place to live.

*Matching Gift Challenge:

Thanks to the Moez & Marissa Kassam Equity Fund, every donation will be matched up to a total of $100,000, doubling the impact of each gift made before December 31st. This is a unique opportunity to amplify your contribution and make a real difference in the lives of those experiencing homelessness. "This contribution reflects the fund's unwavering commitment to creating a more equitable society where all individuals, regardless of background or circumstances, have an equal opportunity to thrive. I believe it's my turn to give back and encourage others to do the same if they can," said Moez Kassam.

Fred Victor's Homeless for the Holidays campaign is an opportunity for Torontonians to stand in solidarity with those experiencing homelessness and take meaningful action this holiday season.

About Fred Victor

Fred Victor has served communities in need in Toronto for 130 years. From its roots at Queen and Jarvis to its expansion into over 25 locations across the city, Fred Victor provides affordable housing, transitional housing, emergency shelters, and a wide range of services to help individuals rebuild their lives and secure a safe place to live. Fred Victor is committed to long-term, sustainable solutions to homelessness.

Learn more at www.fredvictor.org.

About Giving Tuesday

Launched in 2012, Giving Tuesday is a global movement that encourages people to do good and give back. Since its inception, it has inspired millions around the world to engage in acts of kindness and generosity.

About the Moez & Marissa Kassam Equity Fund:

Established in 2016, the Moez & Marissa Kassam Equity Fund is dedicated to building a more just and equitable society. The fund focuses on strategic investments in initiatives that break down barriers and empower individuals to reach their full potential, with a particular emphasis on those facing systemic disadvantage. By supporting organizations like Fred Victor, the Kassam Equity Fund is helping to create a Toronto where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

Photo opportunities and interviews are available with Keith Hambly, CEO of Fred Victor.

