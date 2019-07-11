Freckle Ltd. Opens the Market

TORONTO, July 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Neil Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, Freckle Ltd. (FRKL), joined Dani Lipkin, Innovation Sector Head, Capital Formation, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. With offices in Toronto and New York, Freckle is a global data company specializing in media measurement and identity. Freckle Ltd. commenced trading on TSX Venture Exchange on June 19, 2019.

