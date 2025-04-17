Fraser Institute News Release: Earth Day alert--Canada ranked 8th best for air quality among 31 high-income countries

VANCOUVER, BC, April 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada has some of the best air quality in the world, finds a new study released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

"As Earth Day approaches, Canadians should know that they breathe some of the cleanest air on Earth," said Elmira Aliakbari, director of natural resource studies at the Fraser Institute and co-author of Air Quality in Canada and the OECD.

According to the study, for overall air quality, Canada ranked 8th best out of 31 countries in the OECD (Iceland had the best overall air quality while Italy had the worst).

More specifically, for exposure to fine particulate matter—a form of pollution created by multiple sources including motor vehicles, oil and gas extraction, heating systems and forest fires—Canada ranked first (that is, best) in the OECD, tied with 16 other countries.

And Canada ranked 9th best for the share of people exposed to air pollution levels that meet the World Health Organization's guideline.

"Before policymakers add yet more regulations and costs to Canadians in the quest for cleaner air, they should understand the reality of air quality in Canada," Aliakbari said.

