Saskatchewan remains Canada's most attractive jurisdiction for mining investment

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan remains Canada's top-rated jurisdiction for mining investment, ranking 7th globally in the Annual Survey of Mining Companies released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

Finland is the top-ranked jurisdiction worldwide for mining investment in this year's survey, followed by Nevada.

"The Fraser Institute's mining survey is the most comprehensive report on not only mineral potential but also government policies that either encourages or discourages mining investment," said Elmira Aliakbari, director of the Fraser Institute's Centre for Natural Resource Studies and co-author of the study.

This year's report ranks 82 jurisdictions around the world based on their geologic attractiveness (minerals and metals) and government policies that encourage or discourage exploration and investment, including permit times.

On overall investment attractiveness, Saskatchewan ranks in the global top ten for the sixth time in seven years, followed by Newfoundland & Labrador at 8th. In terms of policy factors alone, Saskatchewan ranks in the global top three while Newfoundland & Labrador ranks sixth and Alberta ranks 9th.

However, some Canadian jurisdictions are not capitalizing on their strong mineral potential due to a lack of a solid policy environment that would attract investment. For instance, Yukon and Manitoba, despite being among the top ten most attractive jurisdictions for mineral endowment, rank 40th and 43rd respectively when considering policy factors alone.

In addition, British Columbia continues to perform poorly on the policy front largely due to investor concerns over disputed land claims and protected areas.

Overall, uncertainty surrounding protected areas, land claims disputes and environmental regulations along with regulatory duplication and inconsistency continue to hinder mining investment in various Canadian jurisdictions.

"A sound and predictable regulatory regime coupled with competitive fiscal policies help make a jurisdiction attractive in the eyes of mining investors," said Aliakbari.

"Policymakers in every province and territory should understand that mineral deposits alone are not enough to attract investment."

Overall investment attractiveness for Canadian provinces and territories

Province/Territory Rank Province/Territory Rank Saskatchewan 7 Manitoba 26 Newfoundland and Labrador 8 Alberta 27 British Columbia 13 Northwest Territories 45 Ontario 15 Nunavut 51 Quebec 22 New Brunswick 54 Yukon 24 Nova Scotia 79

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Become a fan on Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute's independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org

SOURCE The Fraser Institute

MEDIA CONTACTS: Elmira Aliakbari, Director, Centre for Natural Resource Studies, Fraser Institute; To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact: Drue MacPherson, Fraser Institute, 604-688-0221 ext. 721, [email protected]