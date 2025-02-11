Fraser Institute News Release: Canada must build 840 solar-power stations or 16 nuclear power plants to meet Ottawa's 2050 emission-reduction target

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The federal government's plan to eliminate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from electricity generation by 2050 is impossible in practical terms, finds a new study published today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

Due to population growth, economic growth and the transition to electrified transportation, electricity demand in Canada will increase substantially in coming years.

"To meet existing and future electricity demand with low-emitting or zero-emitting sources within the government's timeline, Canada would need to rapidly build infrastructure on a scale never before seen in the country's history," said Kenneth P. Green, senior fellow at the Fraser Institute and author of Rapid Decarbonization of Electricity and Future Supply Constraints.

For example, to generate the electricity needed through 2050 solely with solar power, we'd need to build 840 solar-power generation stations the size of Alberta's Travers Solar Project. At a construction time of two years per project, this would take 1,680 construction years to accomplish.

If we relied solely on wind power, Canada would need to build 574 wind-power installations the size of Quebec's Seigneurie de Beaupre wind-power station. At a construction time of two years per project, this would take 1,150 construction years to accomplish.

If we relied solely on hydropower, we'd need to build 134 hydro-power facilities the size of the Site C power station in British Columbia. At a construction time of seven years per project, this would take 938 construction years to accomplish.

If we relied solely on nuclear power, we'd need to construct 16 new nuclear plants the size of Ontario's Bruce Nuclear Generating Station. At a construction time of seven years per project, this would take 112 construction years to accomplish.

Currently, the process of planning and constructing electricity-generation facilities in Canada is often marked by delays and significant cost overruns. For B.C.'s Site C project, it took approximately 43 years from the initial planning studies in 1971 to environmental certification in 2014, with project completion expected in 2025 at a cost of $16 billion.

"When Canadians assess the viability of the federal government's emission-reduction timelines, they should understand the practical reality of electricity generation in Canada," Green said.

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, and Halifax and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute's independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org

SOURCE The Fraser Institute

MEDIA CONTACT, Kenneth P. Green, Senior Fellow, Fraser Institute; To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact: Mark Hasiuk, Senior Media Relations Specialist, 604-688-0221 ext. 517, [email protected]