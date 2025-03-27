Fraser Institute News Release: Albertans contributed $53.6 billion more to CPP then retirees in Alberta received from it from 1981 to 2022

CALGARY, AB, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Albertans' net contribution to the Canada Pension Plan —meaning the amount Albertans paid into the program over and above what retirees in Alberta received in CPP payments—was more than six times as much as any other province at $53.6 billion from 1981 to 2022, finds a new report published today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

"Albertan workers have been helping to fund the retirement of Canadians from coast to coast for decades, and Canadians ought to know that without Alberta, the Canada Pension Plan would look much different," said Tegan Hill, director of Alberta policy at the Fraser Institute and co-author of Understanding Alberta's Role in National Programs, Including the Canada Pension Plan .

From 1981 to 2022, Alberta workers contributed 14.4 per cent (on average) of the total CPP premiums paid—Canada's compulsory, government-operated retirement pension plan—while retirees in the province received only 10.0 per cent of the payments. Alberta's net contribution over that period was $53.6 billion.

Crucially, only residents in two provinces—Alberta and British Columbia—paid more into the CPP than retirees in those provinces received in benefits, and Alberta's contribution was six times greater than BC's.

The reason Albertans have paid such an outsized contribution to federal and national programs, including the CPP, in recent years is because of the province's relatively high rates of employment, higher average incomes, and younger population.

As such, if Alberta withdrew from the CPP, Alberta workers could expect to receive the same retirement benefits but at a lower cost (i.e. lower payroll tax) than other Canadians, while the payroll tax would likely have to increase for the rest of the country (excluding Quebec) to maintain the same benefits.

"Given current demographic projections, immigration patterns, and Alberta's long history of leading the provinces in economic growth, Albertan workers will likely continue to pay more into it than Albertan retirees get back from it," Hill said.

