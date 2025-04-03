TORONTO, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced that it will terminate FT Balanced Growth Private Wealth Pool, FT Balanced Income Private Wealth Pool, FT Growth Private Wealth Pool and Franklin Martin Currie Improving Society Fund on or around June 13, 2025.

As of the close of business today, April 3, 2025, Franklin Templeton Canada will cease offering series A, F and O units of FT Balanced Growth Private Wealth Pool, FT Balanced Income Private Wealth Pool, FT Growth Private Wealth Pool and Franklin Martin Currie Improving Society Fund for purchase to new and current investors. Impacted investors who prefer to switch into another Franklin Templeton fund or redeem their investments ahead of the fund's termination date are advised to work with their investment advisor to submit their instructions on or before June 12, 2025. Franklin Templeton Canada's client service team is also available to assist at 1 (800) 387-0830.

As of the close of business on June 13, 2025, any remaining investors who hold series A, F or O units of the terminated mutual funds in non-registered accounts will have their investments liquidated at fair market value and Franklin Templeton Canada will send the proceeds to the investor or their dealer. Investors who hold the terminated mutual funds in registered accounts will have their investments switched into the corresponding series A, F or O units of Franklin Canadian Money Market Fund.

Franklin Templeton Canada will provide a notice of fund termination to investors at least 60 days prior to the effective date of the terminations. Investors will not be required to pay any redemption fees, sales charges or any other fees associated with the termination of the funds as these costs and expenses will be borne by Franklin Templeton Canada.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and US$1.58 trillion (CDN$2.28 trillion) in assets under management as of February 28, 2025. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.



Sarah Kingdon, 416.957.6191, [email protected]