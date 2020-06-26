TORONTO, June 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced updated risk ratings for certain funds.

The new risk ratings indicate where each mutual fund currently fits into the spectrum of risk ratings, defined by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA), which advisors and investors can reference when building a portfolio. These changes are not the result of any alterations to the investment objectives, strategies or portfolio management of the funds.

The risk rating changes detailed in the table below will be reflected in the funds' annual prospectus renewal, which is being filed today, June 26, 2020.

Fund Name Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating Franklin ActiveQuant U.S. Fund Franklin ActiveQuant U.S. Corporate Class Low to Medium Medium Franklin Bissett Canadian Balanced Fund Franklin Bissett Canadian Balanced Corporate Class Low Low to Medium Franklin Bissett Small Cap Fund Medium Medium to High Franklin Canadian Core Equity Fund Low to Medium Medium Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Corporate Class Low to Medium Medium Franklin U.S. Core Equity Fund Low to Medium Medium FT Balanced Growth Private Wealth Pool Low Low to Medium Templeton Global Bond Fund (Hedged) Low Low to Medium

Risk Classification Methodology

The methodology used to determine the risk rating of each fund is based on the CSA's Risk Classification methodology. A summary of this methodology and the investment objectives and strategies of each mutual fund can be found in the fund's prospectus, which will be available on or around June 26, 2020. The methodology is also available by calling Franklin Templeton Canada's client service team at 1-800-387-0830 or sending an email to [email protected]. In accordance with the standardized Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the CSA, Franklin Templeton Canada reviews risk ratings annually, at a minimum, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. (known as Franklin Templeton Canada) is a subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN), a global investment management organization operating, together with its subsidiaries, as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton's goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The company's more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and over US$617 billion (over C$850 billion) in assets under management as of May 31, 2020. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca .

