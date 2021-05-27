– Also, updates announced for a special meeting

of investors and a repositioned fund –

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced updated risk ratings for certain funds.



The new risk ratings indicate how a mutual fund fits within the current spectrum of risk rating classifications defined by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). These changes are a result of the firm's annual review process and are not the result of any alterations to the investment objectives, strategies or portfolio management of the funds.

The risk rating changes detailed in the table below will be reflected in the funds' annual prospectus renewal, which is expected to be filed on or around May 31, 2021.

Fund Name Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating Franklin Bissett Monthly Income and Growth Fund Low Low to Medium Franklin Core ETF Portfolio Low Low to Medium Franklin U.S. Rising Dividends Fund Low to Medium Medium

Special meeting of investors now virtual



Due to current government restrictions related to the pandemic, the special meeting of investors related to the proposed merger of Templeton Global Bond Fund (Hedged) into Templeton Global Bond Fund will now be held in a virtual-only format. The special meeting will be held on June 11, 2021 at 9 a.m. EDT.

As previously announced, investors are strongly encouraged to vote in advance of the proxy voting deadline via any of the methods described in the notice and access document that they were provided. Investors who would like to attend the virtual meeting can access it at franklintempleton.ca/tgbfhmeeting.

Revised plan for fund repositioning



The effective date of the repositioning of Franklin Strategic Income Fund as Franklin Brandywine Global Income Optimiser Fund has been updated to occur on June 4, 2021. As previously announced, the fee reductions and series consolidations for this fund will occur today, May 27, 2021.

Investors are encouraged to speak to their financial advisor about these changes. Franklin Templeton's client service team is also available between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EDT at 1-800-387-0830 or [email protected].



About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. (also known as Franklin Templeton Canada) is a subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately US$1.5 trillion (approximately CAN$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of April 30, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

Risk Classification Methodology

The methodology used to determine the risk rating of each fund is based on the CSA's Risk Classification methodology. A summary of this methodology and the investment objectives and strategies of each mutual fund can be found in the fund's prospectus, which will be available on or around May 31, 2021. The methodology is also available by calling Franklin Templeton Canada's client service team at 1-800-387-0830 or sending an email to [email protected]. In accordance with the standardized Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the CSA, Franklin Templeton Canada reviews risk ratings annually, at a minimum, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus or fund facts document before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Copyright © 2021. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

For further information: Media Contact: Sarah Kingdon, Corporate Communications, Franklin Templeton, 416.957.6191, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.franklintempleton.ca

