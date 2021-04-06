TORONTO, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced risk rating changes for certain ETFs available to Canadian investors.

The risk rating changes detailed in the table below will be reflected in the ETFs' annual prospectus renewal, which is being filed today, April 6, 2021. These changes are not the result of any alterations to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the ETFs.

Fund Name Ticker Current Risk

Rating New Risk

Rating Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF FLAM Medium Low to medium Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF FLCD Low to medium Medium Franklin LibertyQT International Equity Index ETF FLDM Low to medium Medium Franklin FTSE Europe ex U.K. Index ETF FLUR Medium to high Medium

Franklin Templeton's diverse and innovative ETF platform was built to provide better client outcomes for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities. The product suite offers active, smart beta and passive ETFs that span multiple asset classes and geographies. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

Risk Classification Methodology

The methodology used to determine the risk rating of each ETF is based on the CSA's Risk Classification methodology. A summary of this methodology and the investment objectives and strategies of each ETF can be found in the prospectus, which will be available on or around April 6, 2021. The methodology is also available by contacting Franklin Templeton Canada's client service team at 1-800-387-0830 or [email protected]. In accordance with the standardized Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the CSA, Franklin Templeton Canada reviews risk ratings annually, at a minimum, as well as when an ETF undergoes a material change.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. (also known as Franklin Templeton Canada) is a subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately US$1.5 trillion (approximately CAN$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of February 28, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

