TORONTO, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the results of the special meetings of investors held today, June 29, 2023, in Toronto.

Investors in each fund identified as a terminating fund in the following table approved its merger into the corresponding continuing fund. These mergers will take place on a taxable basis at the close of business on or around July 7, 2023. On or around July 10, 2023, the ETF series of units of each continuing fund will be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), in substitution for the currently listed units of each terminating fund, and will trade under the same ticker.

Terminating Fund Continuing Fund Ticker Franklin Bissett Corporate Bond Active ETF Franklin Bissett Corporate Bond Fund FLCI Franklin Bissett Core Plus Bond Active ETF Franklin Bissett Core Plus Bond Fund FLCP Franklin Bissett Short Duration Bond Active ETF Franklin Bissett Short Duration Bond Fund FLSD Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Active ETF Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Fund FBGO Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Active ETF Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Fund FCII Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Active ETF Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Fund FCSI Franklin Global Growth Active ETF Franklin Global Growth Fund FGGE Franklin Innovation Active ETF Franklin Innovation Fund FINO Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Active ETF Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Fund FWCP

Investors in Franklin Global Aggregate Bond Fund (that is not listed on an exchange) approved its merger into Franklin Global Aggregate Bond Active ETF (CAD-Hedged). This fund will be renamed Franklin Global Core Bond Fund on or around August 8, 2023, and the merger will take place on a taxable basis at the close of business on or around August 11, 2023.

Estimated Final Distributions

On July 7, 2023, unitholders of record of the terminating ETFs will receive the estimated final notional distributions (in Canadian dollars) as stated in the following table.

Terminating Fund Ticker Estimated Final Notional Distribution Per Unit ($) Franklin Bissett Corporate Bond Active ETF FLCI 0.099696 Franklin Bissett Core Plus Bond Active ETF FLCP 0.008542 Franklin Bissett Short Duration Bond Active ETF FLSD 0.056764 Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Active ETF FBGO 0.053920 Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Active ETF FCII 0.053728 Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Active ETF FCSI 0.000000 Franklin Global Growth Active ETF FGGE 0.000000 Franklin Innovation Active ETF FINO 0.000000 Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Active ETF FWCP 0.056157

The estimated notional reinvested distributions, as applicable, will not be paid in cash but reinvested in additional units and reported as taxable distributions, with a corresponding increase in each unitholder's adjusted cost base of their units of the respective ETF. The additional ETF units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by the unitholder, the outstanding units and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change as a result of the reinvested distribution.

If there are any changes to these year-end distribution amounts, the final amounts will be announced on July 10, 2023. The actual taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2023, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2024.

Investors are encouraged to speak to their financial advisor about these changes. Franklin Templeton Canada's client service team is also available between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. EDT at 1-800-387-0830 or [email protected].

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately US$1.4 trillion (approximately CAN$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of May 31, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

