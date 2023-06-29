Franklin Templeton Canada Announces Results of Special Meetings Français

Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

29 Jun, 2023, 14:00 ET

TORONTO, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the results of the special meetings of investors held today, June 29, 2023, in Toronto.  

Investors in each fund identified as a terminating fund in the following table approved its merger into the corresponding continuing fund. These mergers will take place on a taxable basis at the close of business on or around July 7, 2023. On or around July 10, 2023, the ETF series of units of each continuing fund will be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), in substitution for the currently listed units of each terminating fund, and will trade under the same ticker.

Terminating Fund

Continuing Fund

Ticker

Franklin Bissett Corporate Bond Active ETF

Franklin Bissett Corporate Bond Fund

FLCI 

Franklin Bissett Core Plus Bond Active ETF

Franklin Bissett Core Plus Bond Fund

FLCP  

Franklin Bissett Short Duration Bond Active ETF

Franklin Bissett Short Duration Bond Fund

FLSD  

Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Active ETF

Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Fund

FBGO  

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Active ETF     

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Fund  

FCII 

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Active ETF

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Fund

FCSI 

Franklin Global Growth Active ETF

Franklin Global Growth Fund

FGGE  

Franklin Innovation Active ETF

Franklin Innovation Fund

FINO  

Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Active ETF

Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Fund

FWCP  

Investors in Franklin Global Aggregate Bond Fund (that is not listed on an exchange) approved its merger into Franklin Global Aggregate Bond Active ETF (CAD-Hedged). This fund will be renamed Franklin Global Core Bond Fund on or around August 8, 2023, and the merger will take place on a taxable basis at the close of business on or around August 11, 2023.

Estimated Final Distributions

On July 7, 2023, unitholders of record of the terminating ETFs will receive the estimated final notional distributions (in Canadian dollars) as stated in the following table.

Terminating Fund

Ticker 

Estimated Final Notional

Distribution Per Unit

($)

Franklin Bissett Corporate Bond Active ETF

FLCI  

0.099696

Franklin Bissett Core Plus Bond Active ETF

FLCP  

0.008542

Franklin Bissett Short Duration Bond Active ETF

FLSD  

0.056764

Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Active ETF

FBGO  

0.053920

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Active ETF      

FCII  

0.053728

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Active ETF

FCSI  

0.000000

Franklin Global Growth Active ETF

FGGE  

0.000000

Franklin Innovation Active ETF

FINO  

0.000000

Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Active ETF

FWCP  

0.056157

The estimated notional reinvested distributions, as applicable, will not be paid in cash but reinvested in additional units and reported as taxable distributions, with a corresponding increase in each unitholder's adjusted cost base of their units of the respective ETF. The additional ETF units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by the unitholder, the outstanding units and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change as a result of the reinvested distribution.

If there are any changes to these year-end distribution amounts, the final amounts will be announced on July 10, 2023. The actual taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2023, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2024.

Investors are encouraged to speak to their financial advisor about these changes. Franklin Templeton Canada's client service team is also available between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. EDT at 1-800-387-0830 or [email protected].

About Franklin Templeton
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately US$1.4 trillion (approximately CAN$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of May 31, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on TwitterFacebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Please read the prospectus and fund facts/ETF facts document before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently. Past performance may not be repeated.

Copyright © 2023. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

For further information: Media Contact: Sarah Kingdon, Corporate Communications, Franklin Templeton, 416-957-6191, [email protected]

