Franklin Templeton Canada Announces Results of Special Meetings

TORONTO, June 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced that investors approved the mergers of Franklin ActiveQuant Canadian Fund into Franklin ClearBridge Canadian Equity Fund1 and Franklin ActiveQuant U.S. Fund into Franklin U.S. Rising Dividends Fund at special meetings held on May 31, 2024 and June 7, 2024.

The approved mergers will be implemented on a tax-deferred basis after close of business on or around June 21, 2024.

Unitholders of series A, F, PA, PF and O units of Franklin ActiveQuant Canadian Fund and series PA, PF and O units of Franklin ActiveQuant U.S. Fund were entitled to have their votes tabulated at the series level as well as the fund level because they will receive units that have a higher combined fee than the units they currently hold.

Due to investor approvals not being received, the following non-approved series will be terminated after the close of business today, June 7, 2024, to allow the remaining series to be merged into the applicable series of the applicable continuing fund:

Franklin ActiveQuant Canadian Fund - Series F and Series PA

Franklin ActiveQuant U.S. Fund - Series PA

At the close of business today, June 7, 2024, any investors that hold the non-approved series in registered accounts will have their investments switched into Franklin Canadian Money Market Fund2 without tax consequences. For all other accounts, the units will be redeemed for any non-approved series at the series net asset value per unit and Franklin Templeton Canada will send the proceeds to the investor or their dealer. Investors will not be required to pay any redemption fees, sales charges or other fees associated with the termination of the non-approved series. All costs and expenses associated with the termination of the non-approved series will be borne by Franklin Templeton Canada.

Impacted investors that prefer to switch into another Franklin Templeton fund or redeem their investments ahead of June 21, 2024, are advised to work with their investment advisor to submit their instructions on or before June 20, 2024. Franklin Templeton's client services team is also available to assist at 1-800-387-0830 or at [email protected].

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over US$1.6 trillion (over CDN$2.2 trillion) in assets under management as of April 30, 2024. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca.

1 Formerly Franklin Bissett Canadian Equity Fund

2 Formerly Franklin Bissett Money Market Fund

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Please read the prospectus and fund facts/ETF facts document before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently. Past performance may not be repeated.



Copyright © 2024. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

For further information: Media Contact: Sarah Kingdon, Corporate Communications, Franklin Templeton, 416-957-6191, [email protected]