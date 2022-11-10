Franklin Templeton Canada Announces November ETF Cash Distributions and Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions Français

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the November 2022 cash distributions for certain ETFs available to Canadian investors.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of November 18, 2022, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on November 25, 2022.

Fund Name

Ticker 

Type 

Cash 
Distribution 
Per Unit ($)  

Payment
Frequency  

Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Active ETF

FBGO 

Active 

0.036663

Monthly  

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Active ETF

FCII  

Active 

0.000000

Monthly  

Franklin Bissett Ultra Short Bond Active ETF

FHIS  

Active 

0.015148

Monthly  

Franklin Bissett Corporate Bond Active ETF

FLCI  

Active 

0.055000

Monthly  

Franklin Bissett Core Plus Bond Active ETF

FLCP  

Active 

0.040000

Monthly  

Franklin Global Aggregate Bond Active ETF (CAD-Hedged)

 FLGA   

Active 

0.032080

Monthly  

Franklin Global Dividend Quality Index ETF

 FLGD   

Smart Beta 

0.053000

Monthly  

Franklin Bissett Short Duration Bond Active ETF

 FLSD   

Active 

0.030000

Monthly  

Franklin U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond Active ETF (CAD-Hedged) 

FLUI   

Active 

0.000000

Monthly  

Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Active ETF

FWCP 

Active 

0.053320

Monthly  


Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions

Unitholders of record on December 30, 2022, will receive a per-unit reinvested distribution payable on January 9, 2023. These annual reinvested distributions, detailed in the chart below, are estimates only as of September 30, 2022. The final year-end distribution amounts will be announced on December 20, 2022.

Fund Name

Ticker 

Type 

Estimated  
Annual  
Reinvested 
Distribution 
Per Unit ($)   

Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Active ETF

FBGO 

Active 

0.00

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Active ETF

FCII  

Active 

0.13

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Active ETF

FCSI 

Active 

0.00

Franklin Global Growth Active ETF

FGGE 

Active 

0.00

Franklin Bissett Ultra Short Bond Active ETF

FHIS 

Active 

0.00

Franklin Innovation Active ETF

FINO 

Active 

0.00

Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF

FLAM 

Passive 

1.69

Franklin Core Balanced Active ETF

FLBA  

Active 

0.53

Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF

FLCD 

Passive 

2.22

Franklin Bissett Corporate Bond Active ETF

FLCI  

Active 

0.00

Franklin Bissett Core Plus Bond Active ETF

FLCP  

Active 

0.00

Franklin International Multifactor Index ETF

FLDM  

Smart Beta 

0.00

Franklin Emerging Markets Multifactor Index ETF

FLEM  

Smart Beta 

0.00

Franklin Global Aggregate Bond Active ETF (CAD-Hedged)

FLGA  

Active

0.00

Franklin Global Dividend Quality Index ETF

FLGD  

Smart Beta 

4.66

Franklin FTSE Japan Index ETF

 FLJA   

Passive

0.00

Franklin Risk Managed Canadian Equity Active ETF

FLRM  

Active

1.39

Franklin Bissett Short Duration Bond Active ETF

FLSD 

Active

0.00

Franklin U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond Active ETF (CAD-Hedged) 

FLUI  

Active

0.00

Franklin FTSE Europe ex U.K. Index ETF

FLUR 

Passive

0.00

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

 FLUS  

Smart Beta 

2.84

Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Active ETF

FWCP 

Active

0.00

The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, will not be paid in cash but reinvested in additional units and reported as taxable distributions, with a corresponding increase in each unitholder's adjusted cost base of their units of the respective ETF. The additional ETF units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by the unitholder, the outstanding units and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change as a result of the annual reinvested distribution. The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, are expected to be capital gains in nature for each of the ETFs.

The actual taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2023. 

Franklin Templeton's diverse and innovative ETF platform was built to provide better client outcomes for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities. The product suite offers active, smart beta and passive ETFs that span multiple asset classes and geographies. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

