TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced that Franklin Martin Currie Sustainable Global Equity Fund II will merge into Franklin Martin Currie Sustainable Global Equity Fund on a tax-deferred basis on or around March 25, 2022. The two funds' investment objectives and fee structures are identical.

Investors are encouraged to speak to their financial advisor about this change. Franklin Templeton's client service team is also available between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EST at 1-800-387-0830 or [email protected].

The Independent Review Committee of the funds has reviewed the merger and determined that it will achieve a fair and reasonable result for the funds. All costs and expenses associated with the merger will be borne by the manager and not charged to the funds. No commissions or other fees will be charged to investors for the exchange of units of Franklin Martin Currie Sustainable Global Equity Fund II for units of Franklin Martin Currie Sustainable Global Equity Fund.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and over US$1.5 trillion (over CAN$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of December 31, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

