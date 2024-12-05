TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the final distributions, final net asset value (NAV) and net proceeds for Franklin International Multifactor Index ETF (FLDM), Franklin Global Dividend Quality Index ETF (FLGD) and Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Fund - ETF series (FWCP).

FLDM, FLGD and FWCP were voluntarily delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) as of market close on November 29, 2024, and have been terminated at the close of business on December 4, 2024. The ETF terminations were previously announced on September 25, 2024.



In preparation for the ETF terminations, Franklin Templeton Canada has converted FLDM, FLGD and FWCP's holdings to cash (in Canadian dollars), and the remaining assets — after paying or providing for the ETFs' liabilities and obligations —will be distributed to the ETFs' unitholders on a pro rata basis as detailed in the table below.

Terminating Fund Ticker Final NAV

Per Unit

($) Net

Proceeds

Per Unit

($)





Franklin International Multifactor Index ETF FLDM 22.9363305 22.9363305

Franklin Global Dividend Quality Index ETF FLGD 29.7028696 29.7028696

Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Fund - ETF series FWCP 17.378160 17.378160



Each fund's unitholders of record as of December 3, 2024, will receive the final cash distribution (in Canadian dollars) as detailed in the table below. These final distributions replace the estimated distributions provided on November 26, 2024.

Terminating Fund Ticker Income

Distribution

Per Unit

($) Capital Gain

Distribution

Per Unit

($) Total Cash

Distribution

Per Unit

($) Franklin International Multifactor Index ETF FLDM 0.558212 - 0.558212 Franklin Global Dividend Quality Index ETF FLGD - - - Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Fund - ETF series FWCP - - -

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over US$1.6 trillion (over CAN$2.2 trillion) in assets under management as of November 30, 2024. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.



Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs and ETF series. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's and ETF series' investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs and ETF series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below their net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF and ETF series expenses will reduce returns. ETFs and ETF series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Copyright © 2024. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

Media Contact: Sarah Kingdon, Corporate Communications, Franklin Templeton, 416-957-6191, [email protected]