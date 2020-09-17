TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the final net asset value (NAV) for Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) (FLSL).

The ETF listing was removed from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) at market close on September 14, 2020 and terminated at the close of business today, September 17, 2020. The ETF termination was previously announced on July 10, 2020.

Effective today, September 17, 2020, Franklin Templeton Canada will sell and convert FLSL's portfolio to cash, and the remaining assets—after paying or providing for the ETF's liabilities and obligations—will be distributed to the ETF's unitholders on a pro rata basis. The final net asset value (NAV) per unit of FLSL is $17.82.

Unitholders will receive cash representing their proportionate share of FLSL's assets on or around September 18, 2020. There are no distributions of income or capital gains to be paid to unitholders included in the proceeds of FLSL's termination.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. (known as Franklin Templeton Canada) is a subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. With offices in over 30 countries and 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and approximately US$1.4 trillion (approximately CA$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of August 31, 2020. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

