TORONTO, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the final net asset value (NAV) and net proceeds for Franklin Martin Currie Sustainable Emerging Markets Active ETF (FSEM) and Franklin Martin Currie Sustainable Global Equity Active ETF (FGSG).

FSEM and FGSG were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) as of market close on June 24, 2022 and will be terminated at the close of business today, June 29, 2022. The ETF terminations were previously announced on April 22, 2022.

Effective today, June 29, 2022, Franklin Templeton Canada will sell and convert FSEM and FGSG's holdings to cash, and the remaining assets—after paying or providing for the ETFs' liabilities and obligations—will be distributed to the ETFs' unitholders on a pro rata basis as detailed in the table below.

Fund Name Final NAV

Per Unit ($) Net

Proceeds

Per Unit ($) Franklin Martin Currie Sustainable Emerging Markets Active ETF (FSEM) 14.50 14.497190 Franklin Martin Currie Sustainable Global Equity Active ETF (FGSG) 14.08 14.079281

There are no distributions of income or capital gains to be paid to investors from the proceeds of FSEM or FGSG.

Investors in Canada will still be able to access these sustainable strategies from Martin Currie in a mutual fund format through Franklin Martin Currie Sustainable Emerging Markets Fund and Franklin Martin Currie Sustainable Global Equity Fund.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately US$1.45 trillion (approximately CAN$1.83 trillion) in assets under management as of May 31, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

