TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the final December 2024 cash distributions and the annual reinvested distributions for its ETFs and ETF series of mutual funds available to Canadian investors. This is an update to the estimated December 2024 cash distributions and annual reinvested distributions previously announced on December 20, 2024.

Final December 2024 Cash Distributions

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of December 31, 2024, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable in Canadian dollars on January 9, 2025.



Fund Name





Ticker





Type Final Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) Payment

Frequency Franklin Core ETF Portfolio – ETF Series CBL Active 0.435559 Annually Franklin Conservative Income ETF Portfolio – ETF Series CNV Active 0.520239 Annually Franklin All-Equity ETF Portfolio – ETF Series EQY Active 0.113627 Annually Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Fund – ETF Series FBGO Active 0.030534 Monthly Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Fund – ETF Series FCII Active 0.023401 Monthly Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Fund – ETF Series FCSI Active 0.153550 Annually Franklin Global Growth Fund – ETF Series FGGE Active 0.000000 Annually Franklin Canadian Government Bond Fund – ETF Series FGOV Active 0.074000 Monthly Franklin Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series FHIS Active 0.059405 Monthly Franklin Innovation Fund – ETF Series FINO Active 0.000000 Annually Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF FLAM Passive 0.111888 Quarterly Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF FLCD Passive 0.241330 Quarterly Franklin Canadian Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series FLCI Active 0.064393 Monthly Franklin Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series FLCP Active 0.058157 Monthly Franklin Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF FLEM Passive 0.177597 Semi-Annually Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series FLGA Active 0.038007 Monthly Franklin FTSE Japan Index ETF FLJA Passive 0.220823 Semi-Annually Franklin Canadian Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series FLSD Active 0.045709 Monthly Franklin International Equity Index ETF FLUR Passive 0.252511 Semi-Annually Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF FLUS Smart Beta 0.187729 Quarterly Franklin Canadian Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF FLVC Passive 0.028505 Monthly Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF FLVI Passive 0.000000 Monthly Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF FLVU Passive 0.009336 Monthly Franklin Growth ETF Portfolio – ETF Series GRO Active 0.340805 Annually

Final Annual Reinvested Distributions

The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, will not be paid in cash but reinvested in additional units and reported as taxable distributions, with a corresponding increase in each unitholder's adjusted cost base of their units of the respective ETF. The additional ETF units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by the unitholder, the outstanding units and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change as a result of the annual reinvested distribution. The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, are expected to be capital gains in nature for each of the ETFs.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record on December 31, 2024, will receive a per-unit reinvested distribution payable in Canadian dollars on January 9, 2025.

Fund Name Ticker Type Final Annual

Reinvested

Distribution

Per Unit

($) Franklin Core ETF Portfolio – ETF Series CBL Active 0.253823 Franklin Conservative Income ETF Portfolio – ETF Series CNV Active 0.000000 Franklin All-Equity ETF Portfolio – ETF Series EQY Active 0.038047 Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Fund – ETF Series FBGO Active 0.000000 Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Fund – ETF Series FCII Active 0.000000 Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Fund – ETF Series FCSI Active 0.000000 Franklin Global Growth Fund – ETF Series FGGE Active 0.000000 Franklin Canadian Government Bond Fund – ETF Series FGOV Active 0.000000 Franklin Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series FHIS Active 0.001062 Franklin Innovation Fund – ETF Series FINO Active 0.000000 Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF FLAM Passive 0.000000 Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF FLCD Passive 0.000000 Franklin Canadian Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series FLCI Active 0.000000 Franklin Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series FLCP Active 0.000000 Franklin Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF FLEM Passive 0.000000 Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series FLGA Active 0.000000 Franklin FTSE Japan Index ETF FLJA Passive 0.000000 Franklin Canadian Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series FLSD Active 0.000000 Franklin International Equity Index ETF FLUR Passive 0.113643 Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF FLUS Smart Beta 0.583352 Franklin Canadian Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF FLVC Passive 0.021367 Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF FLVI Passive 0.180379 Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF FLVU Passive 0.319060 Franklin Growth ETF Portfolio – ETF Series GRO Active 0.462281

The taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2024, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2025.

Franklin Templeton's diverse and innovative ETF platform was built to provide better client outcomes for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities. The product suite offers active, smart beta and passive ETFs that span multiple asset classes and geographies. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over US$1.6 trillion (over CAN$2.2 trillion) in assets under management as of November 30, 2024. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs and ETF series. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's and ETF series' investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs and ETF series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below their net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF and ETF series expenses will reduce returns. ETFs and ETF series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Copyright © 2024. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

Franklin Templeton, 1-800-387-0830