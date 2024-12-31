Franklin Templeton Canada Announces Final December ETF Cash Distributions and Annual Reinvested Distributions Français

Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

Dec 31, 2024, 12:30 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the final December 2024 cash distributions and the annual reinvested distributions for its ETFs and ETF series of mutual funds available to Canadian investors. This is an update to the estimated December 2024 cash distributions and annual reinvested distributions previously announced on December 20, 2024.

Final December 2024 Cash Distributions

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of December 31, 2024, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable in Canadian dollars on January 9, 2025.


Fund Name




    Ticker    




        Type        

  Final Cash  
   Distribution   
 Per Unit 

 ($) 

      Payment      
       Frequency      

Franklin Core ETF Portfolio – ETF Series

CBL

Active

0.435559

Annually

Franklin Conservative Income ETF Portfolio – ETF Series

CNV

Active

0.520239

Annually

Franklin All-Equity ETF Portfolio – ETF Series

EQY

Active

0.113627

Annually

Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Fund – ETF Series

FBGO

Active

0.030534

Monthly

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Fund – ETF Series    

FCII

Active

0.023401

Monthly

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Fund – ETF Series

FCSI

Active

0.153550

Annually

Franklin Global Growth Fund – ETF Series

FGGE

Active

0.000000

Annually

Franklin Canadian Government Bond Fund – ETF Series

FGOV

Active

0.074000

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series

FHIS

Active

0.059405

Monthly

Franklin Innovation Fund – ETF Series

FINO

Active

0.000000

Annually

Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF

FLAM

Passive

0.111888

Quarterly

Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF

FLCD

Passive

0.241330

Quarterly

Franklin Canadian Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLCI

Active

0.064393

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLCP

Active

0.058157

Monthly

Franklin Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF

FLEM

Passive

0.177597

Semi-Annually

Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLGA

Active

0.038007

Monthly

Franklin FTSE Japan Index ETF

FLJA

Passive

0.220823

Semi-Annually

Franklin Canadian Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLSD

Active

0.045709

Monthly

Franklin International Equity Index ETF

FLUR

Passive

0.252511

Semi-Annually

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

FLUS

  Smart Beta

0.187729

Quarterly

Franklin Canadian Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

FLVC

Passive

0.028505

Monthly

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

FLVI

Passive

0.000000

Monthly

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

FLVU

Passive

0.009336

Monthly

Franklin Growth ETF Portfolio – ETF Series

GRO

Active

0.340805

Annually

Final Annual Reinvested Distributions

The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, will not be paid in cash but reinvested in additional units and reported as taxable distributions, with a corresponding increase in each unitholder's adjusted cost base of their units of the respective ETF. The additional ETF units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by the unitholder, the outstanding units and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change as a result of the annual reinvested distribution. The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, are expected to be capital gains in nature for each of the ETFs.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record on December 31, 2024, will receive a per-unit reinvested distribution payable in Canadian dollars on January 9, 2025.

Fund Name

     Ticker     

         Type         

   Final Annual   
  Reinvested 
 Distribution
 Per Unit 
($)

Franklin Core ETF Portfolio – ETF Series

CBL

Active

0.253823

Franklin Conservative Income ETF Portfolio – ETF Series

CNV

Active

0.000000

Franklin All-Equity ETF Portfolio – ETF Series

EQY

Active

0.038047

Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Fund – ETF Series

FBGO

Active

0.000000

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Fund – ETF Series    

FCII

Active

0.000000

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Fund – ETF Series

FCSI

Active

0.000000

Franklin Global Growth Fund – ETF Series

FGGE

Active

0.000000

Franklin Canadian Government Bond Fund – ETF Series

FGOV

Active

0.000000

Franklin Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series

FHIS

Active

0.001062

Franklin Innovation Fund – ETF Series

FINO

Active

0.000000

Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF

FLAM

Passive

0.000000

Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF

FLCD

Passive

0.000000

Franklin Canadian Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLCI

Active

0.000000

Franklin Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLCP

Active

0.000000

Franklin Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF

FLEM

Passive

0.000000

Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLGA

Active

0.000000

Franklin FTSE Japan Index ETF

FLJA

Passive

0.000000

Franklin Canadian Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLSD

Active

0.000000

Franklin International Equity Index ETF

FLUR

Passive

0.113643

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

FLUS

Smart Beta

0.583352

Franklin Canadian Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

FLVC

Passive

0.021367

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

FLVI

Passive

0.180379

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

FLVU

Passive

0.319060

Franklin Growth ETF Portfolio – ETF Series

GRO

Active

0.462281

The taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2024, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2025. 

Franklin Templeton's diverse and innovative ETF platform was built to provide better client outcomes for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities. The product suite offers active, smart beta and passive ETFs that span multiple asset classes and geographies. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

