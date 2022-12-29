Franklin Templeton Canada Announces Final December ETF Cash Distributions and Annual Reinvested Distributions Français

Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

Dec 29, 2022, 08:30 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the final December 2022 cash distributions and the annual reinvested distributions for its ETFs available to Canadian investors. This is an update to the estimated December 2022 cash distributions and annual reinvested distributions as well as a correction to the payout date previously announced on December 20, 2022.

Final December 2022 Cash Distributions

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record on December 30, 2022, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable in Canadian dollars on January 9, 2023 – this date was previously announced on December 20, 2022, as January 4, 2023.

ETF Name

Ticker  

Type

Final Cash
Distribution
Per Unit

($)

Payment 
Frequency 

Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Active ETF

FBGO  

Active 

0.118085

Monthly 

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Active ETF  

FCII  

Active 

0.045211

Monthly 

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Active ETF

FCSI  

Active 

0.000000

Annually 

Franklin Global Growth Active ETF

FGGE  

Active 

0.000000

Annually 

Franklin Bissett Ultra Short Bond Active ETF

FHIS  

Active 

0.074695

Monthly 

Franklin Innovation Active ETF

FINO  

Active 

0.000000

Annually 

Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF

FLAM  

Passive 

0.039643

Quarterly 

Franklin Core Balanced Active ETF

FLBA  

Active 

0.103705

Quarterly 

Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF

FLCD  

Passive 

0.203456

Quarterly 

Franklin Bissett Corporate Bond Active ETF

FLCI  

Active 

0.230046

Monthly 

Franklin Bissett Core Plus Bond Active ETF

FLCP  

Active 

0.111524

Monthly 

Franklin International Multifactor Index ETF

FLDM  

Smart Beta  

0.310994

Semi-annually 

Franklin Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF

FLEM  

Passive 

0.707979

Semi-annually 

Franklin Global Aggregate Bond Active ETF (CAD-Hedged)

FLGA  

Active 

0.040727

Monthly 

Franklin Global Dividend Quality Index ETF

FLGD  

Smart Beta 

0.282382

Monthly 

Franklin FTSE Japan Index ETF

FLJA  

Passive 

0.372841

Semi-annually 

Franklin Risk Managed Canadian Equity Active ETF

FLRM  

Active 

0.160501

Quarterly 

Franklin Bissett Short Duration Bond Active ETF

FLSD  

Active 

0.146608

Monthly 

Franklin International Equity Index ETF

FLUR 

Passive 

0.000000

Semi-annually 

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

FLUS  

Smart Beta 

0.207626

Quarterly 

Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Active ETF

FWCP  

Active 

0.000000

Monthly 
Final Annual Reinvested Distributions

The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, will not be paid in cash but reinvested in additional units and reported as taxable distributions, with a corresponding increase in each unitholder's adjusted cost base of their units of the respective ETF. The additional ETF units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by the unitholder, the outstanding units and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change as a result of the annual reinvested distribution. The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, are expected to be capital gains in nature for each of the ETFs.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record on December 30, 2022, will receive a per-unit reinvested distribution payable in Canadian dollars on January 9, 2023 – this date was previously announced on December 20, 2022, as January 4, 2023.

ETF Name

Ticker

Type 

Final
Annual
Reinvested
Distribution
Per Unit

($)

Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Active ETF

FBGO  

Active  

0.000000

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Active ETF  

FCII  

Active 

0.000000

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Active ETF

FCSI  

Active 

0.000000

Franklin Global Growth Active ETF

FGGE  

Active 

0.000000

Franklin Bissett Ultra Short Bond Active ETF

FHIS  

Active 

0.000000

Franklin Innovation Active ETF

FINO  

Active 

0.000000

Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF

FLAM  

Passive 

0.913082

Franklin Core Balanced Active ETF

FLBA  

Active 

0.000000

Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF

FLCD  

Passive 

1.357108

Franklin Bissett Corporate Bond Active ETF

FLCI  

Active 

0.000000

Franklin Bissett Core Plus Bond Active ETF

FLCP  

Active 

0.000000

Franklin International Multifactor Index ETF

FLDM  

Smart Beta 

0.000000

Franklin Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF

FLEM  

Passive 

0.000000

Franklin Global Aggregate Bond Active ETF (CAD-Hedged)

FLGA  

Active 

0.000000

Franklin Global Dividend Quality Index ETF

FLGD  

Smart Beta 

1.604360

Franklin FTSE Japan Index ETF

FLJA  

Passive 

0.000000

Franklin Risk Managed Canadian Equity Active ETF

FLRM  

Active 

1.487943

Franklin Bissett Short Duration Bond Active ETF

FLSD  

Active 

0.000000

Franklin International Equity Index ETF

FLUR  

Passive 

0.088874

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

FLUS  

Smart Beta 

3.525901

Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Active ETF

FWCP  

Active 

0.000000

The taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2023.

Franklin Templeton's diverse and innovative ETF platform was built to provide better client outcomes for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities. The product suite offers active, smart beta and passive ETFs that span multiple asset classes and geographies. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately US$1.4 trillion (approximately CAN$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of November 30, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on TwitterFacebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by those statements.

Copyright © 2022. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

