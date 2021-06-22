TORONTO, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced fee reductions and series changes for Franklin Bissett Money Market Fund.

In addition, the following series of Franklin Bissett Money Market Fund will be consolidated on September 17, 2021:

Series I and PA into Series A

Series PF into Series F

In conjunction with the fee reductions for Series A and F, these series changes will also reduce the maximum management fee rates paid by investors who were originally in Series I, PA and PF.

Investors are encouraged to speak to their financial advisor about these changes. Franklin Templeton's client service team is also available between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EDT at 1-800-387-0830 or [email protected].

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. (also known as Franklin Templeton Canada) is a subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately US$1.5 trillion (approximately CAN$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of May 31, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus or fund facts document before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Copyright © 2021. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

For further information: Media Contact, Sarah Kingdon, Corporate Communications, Franklin Templeton, 416.957.6191, [email protected]

