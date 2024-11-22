TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced cash distributions for certain ETFs and ETF series of mutual funds available to Canadian investors.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of November 29, 2024, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on December 9, 2024.

Fund Name Ticker Type Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) Payment Frequency Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Fund – ETF Series FBGO Active 0.090153 Monthly Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Fund – ETF Series FCII Active 0.011902 Monthly Franklin Canadian Government Bond Fund – ETF Series FGOV Active 0.049478 Monthly Franklin Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series FHIS Active 0.066623 Monthly Franklin Canadian Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series FLCI Active 0.066540 Monthly Franklin Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series FLCP Active 0.049906 Monthly Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series FLGA Active 0.036584 Monthly Franklin Canadian Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series FLSD Active 0.061568 Monthly Franklin Canadian Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF FLVC Passive 0.056133 Monthly Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF FLVI Passive 0.068600 Monthly Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF FLVU Passive 0.037867 Monthly

Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions

Unitholders of record on December 31, 2024, will receive a per-unit reinvested distribution payable on January 9, 2025. These annual reinvested distributions, detailed in the table below, are estimates only as of September 30, 2024. The final year-end distribution amounts will be announced on December 20, 2024.

Fund Name Ticker Type Estimated

Annual

Reinvested

Distribution

Per Unit

($) Franklin Core ETF Portfolio – ETF Series CBL Active 0.345380 Franklin Conservative Income ETF Portfolio – ETF Series CNV Active - Franklin All-Equity ETF Portfolio – ETF Series EQY Active 0.068630 Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Fund – ETF Series FBGO Active - Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Fund – ETF Series FCII Active - Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Fund – ETF Series FCSI Active - Franklin Global Growth Fund – ETF Series FGGE Active - Franklin Canadian Government Bond Fund – ETF Series FGOV Active - Franklin Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series FHIS Active - Franklin Innovation Fund – ETF Series FINO Active - Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF FLAM Passive 0.158483 Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF FLCD Passive - Franklin Canadian Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series FLCI Active - Franklin Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series FLCP Active - Franklin Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF FLEM Passive - Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series FLGA Active - Franklin FTSE Japan Index ETF FLJA Passive - Franklin Canadian Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series FLSD Active - Franklin International Equity Index ETF FLUR Passive 0.029145 Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF FLUS Smart Beta 2.299712 Franklin Canadian Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF FLVC Passive 0.127420 Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF FLVI Passive 0.287091 Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF FLVU Passive 0.040207 Franklin Growth ETF Portfolio – ETF Series GRO Active 0.598660

The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, will not be paid in cash but reinvested in additional units and reported as taxable distributions, with a corresponding increase in each unitholder's adjusted cost base of their units of the respective ETF. The additional ETF units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by the unitholder, the outstanding units and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change as a result of the annual reinvested distribution. The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, are expected to be capital gains in nature for each of the ETFs.

The actual taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2024, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2025.

Franklin Templeton's diverse and innovative ETF platform was built to provide better client outcomes for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities. The product suite offers active, smart beta and passive ETFs that span multiple asset classes and geographies. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over US$1.6 trillion (over CAN$2.2 trillion) in assets under management as of October 31, 2024. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs and ETF series. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's and ETF series' investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs and ETF series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below their net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF and ETF series expenses will reduce returns. ETFs and ETF series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

