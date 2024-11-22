Franklin Templeton Canada Announces ETF Cash Distributions and Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions Français

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced cash distributions for certain ETFs and ETF series of mutual funds available to Canadian investors.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of November 29, 2024, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on December 9, 2024.

Fund Name

Ticker

Type

Cash
Distribution 
Per Unit

($)

Payment Frequency

Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Fund – ETF Series

FBGO  

Active  

0.090153

Monthly

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Fund – ETF Series   

FCII  

Active  

0.011902

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Government Bond Fund – ETF Series

FGOV  

Active  

0.049478

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series

FHIS  

Active  

0.066623

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLCI  

Active  

0.066540

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLCP  

Active  

0.049906

Monthly

Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLGA  

Active  

0.036584

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLSD  

Active  

0.061568

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

FLVC  

Passive  

0.056133

Monthly

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

FLVI  

Passive  

0.068600

Monthly

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

FLVU  

Passive  

0.037867

Monthly

Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions

Unitholders of record on December 31, 2024, will receive a per-unit reinvested distribution payable on January 9, 2025. These annual reinvested distributions, detailed in the table below, are estimates only as of September 30, 2024. The final year-end distribution amounts will be announced on December 20, 2024.

Fund Name

Ticker

Type

Estimated
Annual
Reinvested
Distribution
Per Unit
($)

Franklin Core ETF Portfolio – ETF Series

CBL  

Active  

0.345380

Franklin Conservative Income ETF Portfolio – ETF Series

CNV  

Active  

-

Franklin All-Equity ETF Portfolio – ETF Series

EQY  

Active  

0.068630

Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Fund – ETF Series

FBGO  

Active  

-

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Fund – ETF Series  

FCII  

Active  

-

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Fund – ETF Series

FCSI  

Active  

-

Franklin Global Growth Fund – ETF Series

FGGE  

Active  

-

Franklin Canadian Government Bond Fund – ETF Series

FGOV  

Active  

-

Franklin Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series

FHIS  

Active  

-

Franklin Innovation Fund – ETF Series

FINO  

Active  

-

Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF

FLAM  

Passive  

0.158483

Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF

FLCD  

Passive  

-

Franklin Canadian Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLCI  

Active  

-

Franklin Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLCP  

Active  

-

Franklin Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF

FLEM  

Passive  

-

Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLGA  

Active  

-

Franklin FTSE Japan Index ETF

FLJA  

Passive  

-

Franklin Canadian Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLSD  

Active  

-

Franklin International Equity Index ETF

FLUR  

Passive  

0.029145

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

FLUS  

Smart Beta  

2.299712

Franklin Canadian Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

FLVC  

Passive  

0.127420

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

FLVI  

Passive  

0.287091

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

FLVU  

Passive  

0.040207

Franklin Growth ETF Portfolio – ETF Series

GRO  

Active  

0.598660

The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, will not be paid in cash but reinvested in additional units and reported as taxable distributions, with a corresponding increase in each unitholder's adjusted cost base of their units of the respective ETF. The additional ETF units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by the unitholder, the outstanding units and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change as a result of the annual reinvested distribution. The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, are expected to be capital gains in nature for each of the ETFs.

The actual taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2024, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2025. 

Franklin Templeton's diverse and innovative ETF platform was built to provide better client outcomes for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities. The product suite offers active, smart beta and passive ETFs that span multiple asset classes and geographies. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over US$1.6 trillion (over CAN$2.2 trillion) in assets under management as of October 31, 2024. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs and ETF series. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's and ETF series' investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs and ETF series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below their net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF and ETF series expenses will reduce returns. ETFs and ETF series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Copyright © 2024. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

