TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced cash distributions for certain ETFs and ETF series of mutual funds available to Canadian investors.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of December 1, 2023, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on December 8, 2023.

Fund Name

  Ticker   

Type  

Cash 
Distribution 
Per Unit 

($)

 

 

Payment  
Frequency 

Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Fund – ETF Series

  FBGO   

 Active  

0.070324

Monthly 

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Fund – ETF Series   

FCII 

Active 

0.021746

Monthly 

Franklin Bissett Ultra Short Bond Fund – ETF Series

FHIS 

Active 

0.061020

Monthly 

Franklin Bissett Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLCI 

Active 

0.055000

Monthly 

Franklin Bissett Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series

 FLCP  

Active 

0.046011

Monthly 

Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series

 FLGA  

Active 

0.035407

Monthly 

Franklin Global Dividend Quality Index ETF

 FLGD 

  Smart Beta  

0.030735

Monthly 

Franklin Bissett Short Duration Bond Fund – ETF Series

 FLSD 

Active 

0.044412

Monthly 

Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series

 FWCP 

Active 

0.060307

Monthly 

Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions

Unitholders of record on December 29, 2023, will receive a per-unit reinvested distribution payable on January 8, 2024. These annual reinvested distributions, detailed in the table below, are estimates only as of September 29, 2023. The final year-end distribution amounts will be announced on December 19, 2023.

Fund Name

 Ticker  

Type 

Estimated 
Annual 
Reinvested 
Distribution
Per Unit
($)

Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Fund – ETF Series

FBGO 

Active 

-

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Fund – ETF Series  

FCII 

Active 

-

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Fund – ETF Series

FCSI 

Active 

-

Franklin Global Growth Fund – ETF Series

FGGE 

Active 

0.3029

Franklin Bissett Ultra Short Bond Fund – ETF Series

FHIS 

Active 

0.0053

Franklin Innovation Fund – ETF Series

FINO 

Active 

-

Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF

FLAM 

   Passive   

-

Franklin Core Balanced Active ETF

FLBA 

 Active 

0.2984

Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF

FLCD 

  Passive  

0.6498

Franklin Bissett Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series

   FLCI    

Active 

-

Franklin Bissett Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series

    FLCP     

Active 

-

Franklin International Multifactor Index ETF

    FLDM     

   Smart Beta   

-

Franklin Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF

  FLEM   

  Passive  

-

Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series

  FLGA   

Active 

-

Franklin Global Dividend Quality Index ETF

 FLGD  

 Smart Beta 

0.0249

Franklin FTSE Japan Index ETF

  FLJA   

   Passive    

-

Franklin Risk Managed Canadian Equity Active ETF

 FLRM  

 Active  

-

Franklin Bissett Short Duration Bond Fund – ETF Series

 FLSD  

  Active   

-

Franklin International Equity Index ETF

 FLUR  

 Passive  

0.3700

 Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

 FLUS  

  Smart Beta  

0.4469

Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series

 FWCP  

 Active  

-

The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, will not be paid in cash but reinvested in additional units and reported as taxable distributions, with a corresponding increase in each unitholder's adjusted cost base of their units of the respective ETF. The additional ETF units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by the unitholder, the outstanding units and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change as a result of the annual reinvested distribution. The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, are expected to be capital gains in nature for each of the ETFs.

The actual taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2023, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2024. 

Franklin Templeton's diverse and innovative ETF platform was built to provide better client outcomes for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities. The product suite offers active, smart beta and passive ETFs that span multiple asset classes and geographies. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over US$1.3 trillion (over CAN$1.8 trillion) in assets under management as of October 31, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on TwitterFacebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs and ETF series. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's and ETF series' investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs and ETF series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below their net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF and ETF series expenses will reduce returns. ETFs and ETF series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

