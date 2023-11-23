TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced cash distributions for certain ETFs and ETF series of mutual funds available to Canadian investors.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of December 1, 2023, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on December 8, 2023.

Fund Name Ticker Type Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) Payment

Frequency Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Fund – ETF Series FBGO Active 0.070324 Monthly Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Fund – ETF Series FCII Active 0.021746 Monthly Franklin Bissett Ultra Short Bond Fund – ETF Series FHIS Active 0.061020 Monthly Franklin Bissett Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series FLCI Active 0.055000 Monthly Franklin Bissett Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series FLCP Active 0.046011 Monthly Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series FLGA Active 0.035407 Monthly Franklin Global Dividend Quality Index ETF FLGD Smart Beta 0.030735 Monthly Franklin Bissett Short Duration Bond Fund – ETF Series FLSD Active 0.044412 Monthly Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series FWCP Active 0.060307 Monthly

Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions

Unitholders of record on December 29, 2023, will receive a per-unit reinvested distribution payable on January 8, 2024. These annual reinvested distributions, detailed in the table below, are estimates only as of September 29, 2023. The final year-end distribution amounts will be announced on December 19, 2023.

Fund Name Ticker Type Estimated

Annual

Reinvested

Distribution

Per Unit

($) Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Fund – ETF Series FBGO Active - Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Fund – ETF Series FCII Active - Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Fund – ETF Series FCSI Active - Franklin Global Growth Fund – ETF Series FGGE Active 0.3029 Franklin Bissett Ultra Short Bond Fund – ETF Series FHIS Active 0.0053 Franklin Innovation Fund – ETF Series FINO Active - Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF FLAM Passive - Franklin Core Balanced Active ETF FLBA Active 0.2984 Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF FLCD Passive 0.6498 Franklin Bissett Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series FLCI Active - Franklin Bissett Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series FLCP Active - Franklin International Multifactor Index ETF FLDM Smart Beta - Franklin Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF FLEM Passive - Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series FLGA Active - Franklin Global Dividend Quality Index ETF FLGD Smart Beta 0.0249 Franklin FTSE Japan Index ETF FLJA Passive - Franklin Risk Managed Canadian Equity Active ETF FLRM Active - Franklin Bissett Short Duration Bond Fund – ETF Series FLSD Active - Franklin International Equity Index ETF FLUR Passive 0.3700 Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF FLUS Smart Beta 0.4469 Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series FWCP Active -

The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, will not be paid in cash but reinvested in additional units and reported as taxable distributions, with a corresponding increase in each unitholder's adjusted cost base of their units of the respective ETF. The additional ETF units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by the unitholder, the outstanding units and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change as a result of the annual reinvested distribution. The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, are expected to be capital gains in nature for each of the ETFs.

The actual taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2023, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2024.

Franklin Templeton's diverse and innovative ETF platform was built to provide better client outcomes for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities. The product suite offers active, smart beta and passive ETFs that span multiple asset classes and geographies. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over US$1.3 trillion (over CAN$1.8 trillion) in assets under management as of October 31, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs and ETF series. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's and ETF series' investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs and ETF series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below their net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF and ETF series expenses will reduce returns. ETFs and ETF series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

