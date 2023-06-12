Franklin Templeton Canada Announces ETF Cash Distributions Français

TORONTO, June 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the June 2023 cash distributions for certain ETFs available to Canadian investors.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of June 20, 2023, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on June 27, 2023.

ETF Name

Ticker

Type

Cash

Distribution

Per Unit

($)

Payment
Frequency

Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Active ETF

FBGO  

Active

0.102489

Monthly 

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Active ETF    

FCII 

Active

0.083869

Monthly 

Franklin Bissett Ultra Short Bond Active ETF

FHIS 

Active

0.061943

Monthly 

Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF

FLAM 

Passive

0.114936

Quarterly 

Franklin Core Balanced Active ETF

FLBA 

Active

0.142174

Quarterly 

Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF

FLCD 

Passive

0.224866

Quarterly 

Franklin Bissett Corporate Bond Active ETF

FLCI 

Active

0.055000

Monthly 

Franklin Bissett Core Plus Bond Active ETF

FLCP 

Active

0.046011

Monthly 

Franklin International Multifactor Index ETF

FLDM 

Smart Beta  

0.509735

Semi-annually  

Franklin Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF

FLEM 

Passive

0.166581

Semi-annually  

Franklin Global Aggregate Bond Active ETF (CAD-Hedged)

FLGA 

Active

0.031701

Monthly 

Franklin Global Dividend Quality Index ETF

FLGD 

Smart Beta  

0.103949

Monthly 

Franklin FTSE Japan Index ETF

FLJA 

Passive

0.255267

Semi-annually 

Franklin Risk Managed Canadian Equity Active ETF

FLRM 

Active

0.239451

Quarterly 

Franklin Bissett Short Duration Bond Active ETF

FLSD 

Active

0.044412

Monthly 

Franklin International Equity Index ETF

FLUR 

Passive

0.586855

Semi-annually 

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

FLUS 

Smart Beta  

0.145168

Quarterly

Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Active ETF

  FWCP   

Active

0.057028

Monthly

Franklin Templeton's diverse and innovative ETF platform was built to provide better client outcomes for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities. The product suite offers active, smart beta and passive ETFs that span multiple asset classes and geographies. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

About Franklin Templeton
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately US$1.4 trillion (approximately CAN$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of May 31, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on TwitterFacebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

