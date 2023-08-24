Franklin Templeton Canada Announces ETF Cash Distributions Français

Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

Aug. 24, 2023

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced cash distributions for certain ETFs and ETF series of mutual funds available to Canadian investors.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of September 1, 2023, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on September 11, 2023.

Fund Name

Ticker

Type

Cash
Distribution
 Per Unit
($)

Payment
Frequency

Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income OptimiserFund – ETF Series

FBGO 

Active 

0.074562

Monthly 

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global InfrastructureIncome Fund – ETF Series  

FCII 

Active 

0.121339

Monthly 

Franklin Bissett Ultra Short Bond Fund – ETF Series

FHIS 

Active 

0.062116

Monthly 

Franklin Bissett Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLCI 

Active 

0.055000

Monthly 

Franklin Bissett Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLCP 

Active 

0.046011

Monthly 

Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLGA 

Active 

0.028169

Monthly 

Franklin Global Dividend Quality Index ETF

FLGD 

Smart Beta  

0.066766

Monthly 

Franklin Bissett Short Duration Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLSD 

Active 

0.044412

Monthly 

Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series

FWCP 

Active 

0.058188

Monthly 


As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of September 18, 2023, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on September 25, 2023.

Fund Name

Ticker

Type

Cash
Distribution
 Per Unit
($)

 

Payment
Frequency

Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF

FLAM 

Passive  

0.095912

Quarterly  

Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF

FLCD 

Passive  

0.182348

Quarterly  

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF  

FLUS 

Smart Beta  

0.081188

Quarterly  


Franklin Templeton's diverse and innovative ETF platform was built to provide better client outcomes for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities. The product suite offers active, smart beta and passive ETFs that span multiple asset classes and geographies. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

About Franklin Templeton
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over US$1.4 trillion (over CAN$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of July 31, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on TwitterFacebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs and ETF series. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's and ETF series' investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs and ETF series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below their net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF and ETF series expenses will reduce returns. ETFs and ETF series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

