Franklin Templeton Canada Announces ETF Cash Distributions

TORONTO, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced cash distributions for certain ETFs and ETF series of mutual funds available to Canadian investors.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of May 31, 2024, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on June 10, 2024.



Fund Name





Ticker





Type Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) Payment

Frequency Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Fund – ETF Series FBGO Active 0.056633 Monthly Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Fund – ETF Series FCII Active 0.070611 Monthly Franklin Canadian Government Bond Fund – ETF Series FGOV Active 0.049478 Monthly Franklin Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series FHIS Active 0.076401 Monthly Franklin Canadian Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series FLCI Active 0.066540 Monthly Franklin Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series FLCP Active 0.049906 Monthly Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series FLGA Active 0.046523 Monthly Franklin Global Dividend Quality Index ETF FLGD Smart Beta 0.107713 Monthly Franklin Canadian Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series FLSD Active 0.061568 Monthly Franklin Canadian Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF FLVC Smart Beta 0.067633 Monthly Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF FLVI Smart Beta 0.068600 Monthly Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF FLVU Smart Beta 0.059876 Monthly Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series FWCP Active 0.063374 Monthly

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of June 21, 2024, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on July 2, 2024.

Fund Name Ticker Type Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) Payment

Frequency Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF FLAM Passive 0.149875 Quarterly Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF FLCD Passive 0.222952 Quarterly Franklin International Multifactor Index ETF FLDM Smart Beta 0.445050 Semi-annually Franklin Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF FLEM Passive 0.063905 Semi-annually Franklin FTSE Japan Index ETF FLJA Passive 0.210644 Semi-annually Franklin International Equity Index ETF FLUR Passive 0.527936 Semi-annually Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF FLUS Smart Beta 0.101910 Quarterly

Franklin Templeton's diverse and innovative ETF platform was built to provide better client outcomes for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities. The product suite offers active, smart beta and passive ETFs that span multiple asset classes and geographies. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over US$1.6 trillion (over CAN$2.2 trillion) in assets under management as of April 30, 2024. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs and ETF series. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's and ETF series' investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs and ETF series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below their net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF and ETF series expenses will reduce returns. ETFs and ETF series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

