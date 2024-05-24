Franklin Templeton Canada Announces ETF Cash Distributions

Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

May 24, 2024, 17:47 ET

TORONTO, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced cash distributions for certain ETFs and ETF series of mutual funds available to Canadian investors.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of May 31, 2024, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on June 10, 2024.


Fund Name




Ticker 




Type 

Cash 
Distribution 
Per Unit 

($) 

Payment 
Frequency 

Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Fund – ETF Series

FBGO 

Active 

0.056633

Monthly 

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Fund – ETF Series     

FCII 

Active 

0.070611

Monthly 

Franklin Canadian Government Bond Fund – ETF Series

FGOV 

Active 

0.049478

Monthly 

Franklin Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series

FHIS 

Active 

0.076401

Monthly 

Franklin Canadian Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLCI 

Active 

0.066540

Monthly 

Franklin Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLCP 

Active 

0.049906

Monthly 

Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLGA 

Active 

0.046523

Monthly 

Franklin Global Dividend Quality Index ETF

FLGD 

Smart Beta 

0.107713

Monthly 

Franklin Canadian Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLSD 

Active 

0.061568

Monthly 

Franklin Canadian Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

FLVC 

Smart Beta 

0.067633

Monthly 

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

FLVI 

Smart Beta 

0.068600

Monthly 

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

FLVU 

Smart Beta 

0.059876

Monthly 

Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series

FWCP 

Active 

0.063374

Monthly 

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of June 21, 2024, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on July 2, 2024.

Fund Name

Ticker 

Type 

Cash  
Distribution 
Per Unit 

($) 

Payment 
Frequency 

Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF

FLAM 

Passive 

0.149875

Quarterly 

Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF

FLCD 

Passive 

0.222952

Quarterly 

Franklin International Multifactor Index ETF

FLDM 

Smart Beta 

0.445050

Semi-annually 

Franklin Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF

FLEM 

Passive 

0.063905

Semi-annually 

Franklin FTSE Japan Index ETF

FLJA 

Passive 

0.210644

Semi-annually 

Franklin International Equity Index ETF

FLUR 

Passive 

0.527936

Semi-annually 

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF                                                       

FLUS 

Smart Beta 

0.101910

Quarterly 

Franklin Templeton's diverse and innovative ETF platform was built to provide better client outcomes for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities. The product suite offers active, smart beta and passive ETFs that span multiple asset classes and geographies. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over US$1.6 trillion (over CAN$2.2 trillion) in assets under management as of April 30, 2024. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs and ETF series. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's and ETF series' investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs and ETF series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below their net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF and ETF series expenses will reduce returns. ETFs and ETF series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

