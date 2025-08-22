Franklin Templeton Canada Announces ETF Cash Distributions Français

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced cash distributions for certain ETFs and ETF series of mutual funds available to Canadian investors.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of August 29, 2025, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on September 9, 2025.

Fund Name

Ticker

Type

Cash
Distribution 
Per Unit
($)

Payment
Frequency

Franklin Brandywine Global Income Optimiser Fund – ETF Series

FBGO

Active

0.096216

Monthly

Franklin ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund – ETF Series   

FCII

Active

0.097001

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Government Bond Fund – ETF Series

FGOV

Active

0.049997

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series

FHIS

Active

0.054977

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLCI

Active

0.056014

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLCP

Active

0.044003

Monthly

Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLGA

Active

0.035743

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Short Term Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLSD

Active

0.048440

Monthly

Franklin Canadian Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

FLVC

Passive

0.052546

Monthly

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

FLVU

Passive

0.048319

Monthly

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of September 19, 2025, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on September 29, 2025.

Fund Name

Ticker

Type

Cash
Distribution Per
Unit
($)

Payment
Frequency

Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF

FLAM

Passive

0.126474

Quarterly

Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF

FLCD

Passive

0.257794

Quarterly

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF     

FLUS

Smart Beta

0.069640

Quarterly

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

FMID

Smart Beta

0.068304

Quarterly

Franklin Templeton's diverse and innovative ETF platform was built to provide better client outcomes for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities. The product suite offers active, smart beta and passive ETFs that span multiple asset classes and geographies. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

About Franklin Templeton
Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and US$1.62 trillion in assets under management as of July 31, 2025. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs and ETF series. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's and ETF series' investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs and ETF series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below their net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF and ETF series expenses will reduce returns. ETFs and ETF series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

