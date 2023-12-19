Franklin Templeton Canada Announces Estimated December ETF Cash Distributions and Annual Reinvested Distributions Français

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the estimated December 2023 cash distributions and the annual reinvested distributions for its ETFs and ETF series of mutual funds available to Canadian investors.

Estimated December 2023 Cash Distributions

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of December 29, 2023, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable in Canadian dollars on January 8, 2024.




Fund Name




Ticker




Type

Estimated
Cash
Distribution
Per Unit

($)

Payment Frequency

Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Fund – ETF Series

FBGO 

Active

0.048060

Monthly

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Fund – ETF Series  

FCII 

Active

0.050050

Monthly

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Fund – ETF Series

FCSI 

Active

0.115060

Annually

Franklin Global Growth Fund – ETF Series

FGGE 

Active

0.000000

Annually

Franklin Bissett Ultra Short Bond Fund – ETF Series

FHIS 

Active

0.068312

Monthly

Franklin Innovation Fund – ETF Series

FINO 

Active

0.000000

Annually

Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF

FLAM 

Passive

0.101125

Quarterly

Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF

FLCD 

Passive

0.196244

Quarterly

Franklin Bissett Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLCI 

Active

0.110995

Monthly

Franklin Bissett Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLCP 

Active

0.079767

Monthly

Franklin International Multifactor Index ETF

FLDM 

Smart Beta  

0.238245

Semi-annually

Franklin Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF

FLEM 

Passive

0.504417

Semi-annually

Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLGA 

Active

0.081860

Monthly

Franklin Global Dividend Quality Index ETF

FLGD 

Smart Beta  

0.000000

Monthly

Franklin FTSE Japan Index ETF

FLJA 

Passive

0.174337

Semi-annually

Franklin Bissett Short Duration Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLSD 

Active

0.129198

Monthly

Franklin International Equity Index ETF

FLUR 

Passive

0.115240

Semi-annually

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

FLUS 

Smart Beta  

0.126149

Quarterly

Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series

FWCP 

Active

0.061446

Monthly

Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions 

The estimated annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, will not be paid in cash but reinvested in additional units and reported as taxable distributions, with a corresponding increase in each unitholder's adjusted cost base of their units of the respective ETF. The additional ETF units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by the unitholder, the outstanding units and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change as a result of the annual reinvested distribution. The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, are expected to be capital gains in nature for each of the ETFs.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record on December 29, 2023, will receive a per-unit reinvested distribution payable in Canadian dollars on January 8, 2024.

Fund Name

Ticker

Type

Estimated
Annual
Reinvested
Distribution
Per Unit
($)

Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Fund – ETF Series

FBGO 

Active

0.000000

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Fund – ETF Series  

FCII 

Active

0.000000

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Fund – ETF Series

FCSI 

Active

0.000000

Franklin Global Growth Fund – ETF Series

FGGE 

Active

0.000000

Franklin Bissett Ultra Short Bond Fund – ETF Series

FHIS 

Active

0.011698

Franklin Innovation Fund – ETF Series

FINO 

Active

0.000000

Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF

FLAM 

Passive

0.000000

Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF

FLCD 

Passive

0.438982

Franklin Bissett Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLCI 

Active

0.000000

Franklin Bissett Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLCP 

Active

0.000000

Franklin International Multifactor Index ETF

FLDM 

Smart Beta  

0.000000

Franklin Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF

FLEM 

Passive

0.000000

Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLGA 

Active

0.000000

Franklin Global Dividend Quality Index ETF

FLGD 

Smart Beta  

0.000000

Franklin FTSE Japan Index ETF

FLJA 

Passive

0.000000

Franklin Bissett Short Duration Bond Fund – ETF Series

FLSD 

Active

0.000000

Franklin International Equity Index ETF

FLUR 

Passive

0.167698

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

FLUS 

Smart Beta  

0.018747

Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series

FWCP 

Active

0.000000

If there are any changes to these year-end distribution amounts, the final amounts will be announced on December 28, 2023. The actual taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2023, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2024. 

