TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the estimated December 2023 cash distributions and the annual reinvested distributions for its ETFs and ETF series of mutual funds available to Canadian investors.

Estimated December 2023 Cash Distributions

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of December 29, 2023, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable in Canadian dollars on January 8, 2024.







Fund Name





Ticker





Type Estimated

Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) Payment Frequency Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Fund – ETF Series FBGO Active 0.048060 Monthly Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Fund – ETF Series FCII Active 0.050050 Monthly Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Fund – ETF Series FCSI Active 0.115060 Annually Franklin Global Growth Fund – ETF Series FGGE Active 0.000000 Annually Franklin Bissett Ultra Short Bond Fund – ETF Series FHIS Active 0.068312 Monthly Franklin Innovation Fund – ETF Series FINO Active 0.000000 Annually Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF FLAM Passive 0.101125 Quarterly Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF FLCD Passive 0.196244 Quarterly Franklin Bissett Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series FLCI Active 0.110995 Monthly Franklin Bissett Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series FLCP Active 0.079767 Monthly Franklin International Multifactor Index ETF FLDM Smart Beta 0.238245 Semi-annually Franklin Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF FLEM Passive 0.504417 Semi-annually Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series FLGA Active 0.081860 Monthly Franklin Global Dividend Quality Index ETF FLGD Smart Beta 0.000000 Monthly Franklin FTSE Japan Index ETF FLJA Passive 0.174337 Semi-annually Franklin Bissett Short Duration Bond Fund – ETF Series FLSD Active 0.129198 Monthly Franklin International Equity Index ETF FLUR Passive 0.115240 Semi-annually Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF FLUS Smart Beta 0.126149 Quarterly Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series FWCP Active 0.061446 Monthly

Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions

The estimated annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, will not be paid in cash but reinvested in additional units and reported as taxable distributions, with a corresponding increase in each unitholder's adjusted cost base of their units of the respective ETF. The additional ETF units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by the unitholder, the outstanding units and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change as a result of the annual reinvested distribution. The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, are expected to be capital gains in nature for each of the ETFs.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record on December 29, 2023, will receive a per-unit reinvested distribution payable in Canadian dollars on January 8, 2024.

Fund Name Ticker Type Estimated

Annual

Reinvested

Distribution

Per Unit

($) Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Fund – ETF Series FBGO Active 0.000000 Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Fund – ETF Series FCII Active 0.000000 Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Fund – ETF Series FCSI Active 0.000000 Franklin Global Growth Fund – ETF Series FGGE Active 0.000000 Franklin Bissett Ultra Short Bond Fund – ETF Series FHIS Active 0.011698 Franklin Innovation Fund – ETF Series FINO Active 0.000000 Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF FLAM Passive 0.000000 Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF FLCD Passive 0.438982 Franklin Bissett Corporate Bond Fund – ETF Series FLCI Active 0.000000 Franklin Bissett Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series FLCP Active 0.000000 Franklin International Multifactor Index ETF FLDM Smart Beta 0.000000 Franklin Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF FLEM Passive 0.000000 Franklin Global Core Bond Fund – ETF Series FLGA Active 0.000000 Franklin Global Dividend Quality Index ETF FLGD Smart Beta 0.000000 Franklin FTSE Japan Index ETF FLJA Passive 0.000000 Franklin Bissett Short Duration Bond Fund – ETF Series FLSD Active 0.000000 Franklin International Equity Index ETF FLUR Passive 0.167698 Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF FLUS Smart Beta 0.018747 Franklin Western Asset Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series FWCP Active 0.000000

If there are any changes to these year-end distribution amounts, the final amounts will be announced on December 28, 2023. The actual taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2023, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2024.

Franklin Templeton's diverse and innovative ETF platform was built to provide better client outcomes for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities. The product suite offers active, smart beta and passive ETFs that span multiple asset classes and geographies. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over US$1.4 trillion (over CAN$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of November 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs and ETF series. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's and ETF series' investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs and ETF series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below their net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF and ETF series expenses will reduce returns. ETFs and ETF series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Copyright © 2023. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

For further information: Franklin Templeton, 1-800-387-0830, [email protected]