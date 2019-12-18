Franklin Templeton Canada Announces Estimated December Cash Distributions and Annual Reinvested Distributions for Franklin LibertyShares ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the estimated December 2019 cash distributions and the annual reinvested distributions for Franklin LibertyShares® ETFs.

Estimated December 2019 Cash Distributions

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record on December 31, 2019 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable in Canadian dollars on January 8, 2020:



Fund Name Ticker Type Estimated

Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) Payment

Frequency Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF FLAM Passive 0.082015 Quarterly Franklin Liberty Core Balanced ETF FLBA Active 0.158383 Quarterly Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF FLCD Passive 0.159260 Quarterly Franklin Liberty Canadian Investment Grade Corporate ETF FLCI Active 0.011851 Monthly Franklin Liberty Core Plus Bond ETF FLCP Active 0.153034 Monthly Franklin LibertyQT International Equity Index ETF FLDM Smart Beta 0.313739 Semi-annually Franklin LibertyQT Emerging Markets Index ETF FLEM Smart Beta 0.464868 Semi-annually Franklin Liberty Global Aggregate Bond ETF (CAD-Hedged) FLGA Active 0.089634 Monthly Franklin LibertyQT Global Dividend Index ETF FLGD Smart Beta 0.236297 Monthly Franklin FTSE Japan Index ETF FLJA Passive 0.261820 Semi-annually Franklin Liberty Risk Managed Canadian Equity ETF FLRM Active 0.154084 Quarterly Franklin Liberty Short Duration Bond ETF FLSD Active 0.295386 Monthly Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FLSL Active 0.054100 Monthly Franklin Liberty U.S. Investment Grade Corporate ETF (CAD-Hedged) FLUI Active 0.092275 Monthly Franklin FTSE Europe ex U.K. Index ETF FLUR Passive 0.026304 Semi-annually Franklin LibertyQT U.S. Equity Index ETF FLUS Smart Beta 0.138753 Quarterly

Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions

The estimated annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, will not be paid in cash but reinvested in additional units and reported as taxable distributions, with a corresponding increase in each unitholder's adjusted cost base of their units of the respective ETF. The additional ETF units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by the unitholder, the outstanding units and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change as a result of the annual reinvested distribution. The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, are expected to be capital gains in nature for each of the ETFs.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record on December 31, 2019 will receive a per-unit reinvested distribution payable in Canadian dollars on January 8, 2020:

Fund Name Ticker Type Estimated

Annual

Reinvested

Distribution

Per Unit ($) Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF FLAM Passive 0.000000 Franklin Liberty Core Balanced ETF FLBA Active 0.324707 Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF FLCD Passive 0.000000 Franklin Liberty Canadian Investment Grade Corporate ETF FLCI Active 0.000000 Franklin Liberty Core Plus Bond ETF FLCP Active 0.000746 Franklin LibertyQT International Equity Index ETF FLDM Smart Beta 0.000000 Franklin LibertyQT Emerging Markets Index ETF FLEM Smart Beta 0.000000 Franklin Liberty Global Aggregate Bond ETF (CAD-Hedged) FLGA Active 0.241604 Franklin LibertyQT Global Dividend Index ETF FLGD Smart Beta 0.297194 Franklin FTSE Japan Index ETF FLJA Passive 0.000000 Franklin Liberty Risk Managed Canadian Equity ETF FLRM Active 0.000000 Franklin Liberty Short Duration Bond ETF FLSD Active 0.000000 Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FLSL Active 0.000000 Franklin Liberty U.S. Investment Grade Corporate ETF (CAD-Hedged) FLUI Active 0.173411 Franklin FTSE Europe ex U.K. Index ETF FLUR Passive 0.000000 Franklin LibertyQT U.S. Equity Index ETF FLUS Smart Beta 0.218187

If there are any changes to these year-end distribution amounts, the final amounts will be announced on December 27, 2019. The actual taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2019, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2020.

Franklin LibertyShares, the firm's global ETF platform, enables investors to pursue their desired outcomes through a range of active, smart beta and passive ETFs. Franklin LibertyShares' passive ETFs are market cap-weighted and benchmarked to country or regional indices from FTSE Russell. For more information on Franklin LibertyShares ETFs, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf .

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. (known as Franklin Templeton Canada) is a subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton's goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The company's more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and over US$691 billion (over C$918 billion) in assets under management as of November 30, 2019. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca .

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. Performance of an ETF may vary significantly from the performance of an index, as a result of transaction costs, expenses and other factors. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements.

Copyright © 2019. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

For further information: Media Contacts: Sarah Kingdon, Corporate Communications, Franklin Templeton, 416.957.6191, sarah.kingdon@franklintempleton.ca; David Sylvester, Corporate Communications, Franklin Templeton, 416.957.6560, david.sylvester@franklintempleton.ca.

Related Links

http://www.franklintempleton.ca

