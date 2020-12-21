TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the estimated December 2020 cash distributions and the annual reinvested distributions for Franklin LibertyShares® ETFs.

Estimated December 2020 Cash Distributions

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record on December 31, 2020 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable in Canadian dollars on January 8, 2021:

Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions

The estimated annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, will not be paid in cash but reinvested in additional units and reported as taxable distributions, with a corresponding increase in each unitholder's adjusted cost base of their units of the respective ETF. The additional ETF units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by the unitholder, the outstanding units and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change as a result of the annual reinvested distribution. The annual reinvested distributions, as applicable, are expected to be capital gains in nature for each of the ETFs.

As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record on December 31, 2020 will receive a per-unit reinvested distribution payable in Canadian dollars on January 8, 2021:

If there are any changes to these year-end distribution amounts, the final amounts will be announced on December 29, 2020. The actual taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2020, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2021.

Franklin Templeton's ETF platform is designed to seek better client outcomes through a diverse and innovative product suite offered across asset classes and geographies. Over 90 ETFs are offered globally, providing solutions for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities through active, smart beta and passively managed ETFs. Franklin LibertyShares' passive ETFs are market cap-weighted and benchmarked to country or regional indices from FTSE Russell. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. (known as Franklin Templeton Canada) is a subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately US$1.5 trillion (approximately CA$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of November 30, 2020. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. Performance of an ETF may vary significantly from the performance of an index, as a result of transaction costs, expenses and other factors. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements.

